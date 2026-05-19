Patwary alleges ‘election engineering’, threatens EC shake-up

The Daily Star

NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary has alleged “election engineering” in the 13th national election and warned that another mass uprising would lead to a complete overhaul of the Election Commission (EC).

He said those who led the commission during the election would face trial in the future.

Speaking at the Election Training Institute (ETI) in Agargaon at an event organised by the Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED), Patwary said similar irregularities in local government polls would be met with strong resistance.

The NCP leader claimed election engineering had cost Cox’s Bazar Jamaat leader Hamidur Rahman Azad his seat, while NCP’s Abdullah Al Amin of Narayanganj-4 regained his constituency only after “manipulation”.

“Many spoke positively here, but this was totally an engineered election,” he said, noting that the chief election commissioner was present at the programme.

“Perhaps after this speech I won’t be allowed into this office again. But if there is another mass uprising, the EC will be the first institution I touch — it will be changed from top to bottom.”

He also alleged that agencies including DGFI and NSI manipulated results through deputy commissioners’ offices on election day.

Patwary further accused the commission of allowing loan defaulters to contest and failing to prevent clashes during the polls.

Recalling the February 12 polls, he said BNP’s Afroza Abbas had mobilised thousands outside a divisional commissioner’s office.

“If I had called, 50,000 to 100,000 would have come. There would have been bloody clashes. That is why I withdrew,” he said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/patwary-alleges-election-engineering-threatens-ec-shake-4178491