BNP leader Swadhin appointed administrator of Bogura City Corporation

BNP leader MR Islam Swadhin has been appointed administrator of the newly formed Bogura City Corporation.

The Ministry of Local Government issued a notification yesterday in this regard, and Swadhin assumed office this morning (19 May).

According to the notification, he will serve in the post under Section 25A (1) of “the Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024,” until further orders.

The notification also said that he will exercise the powers and duties of the mayor until a new elected council is formed for the city corporation. He will be entitled to allowances and benefits as per rules during his tenure.

After assuming office, newly appointed administrator Swadhin expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, as well as the local government minister and state minister. He said Bogura would be developed into a modern and planned city corporation through collective efforts.

On Thursday (14 May), a government gazette signed by Local Government Division Secretary Md Shahidul Hasan declared Bogura a city corporation.

The new city corporation has been formed with a total of 21 wards comprising Bogura municipality and several extended and adjoining areas of Sadar and Shajahanpur upazilas.

Swadhin is a resident of Baksibazar Road in Maltinagar area under Bogura Sadar upazila.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bnp-leader-swadhin-appointed-administrator-bogura-city-corporation-1443271