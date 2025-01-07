Parking wealth under the Dubai sun

Zyma Islam

At least 461 Bangladeshis own 929 properties worth Tk 5,000cr in the city of skyscrapers

From prestige acquisitions along Dubai’s many Millionaires’ Miles to quiet villas in suburban desert oases, the glittering city’s property market has long been known as a crowd favourite among the Bangladeshi elite for building second homes.

The city’s booming real estate has also been used by Bangladeshis as an offshore haven to park wealth for a big reason – cash payments are widely accepted even by top property developers in this city of skyscrapers and beaches, where sun tourism is flourishing ever faster.

Time and again, Dubai has been identified by Bangladeshi law enforcers as one of the top hubs for hundi transactions by Bangladeshis because of a long history of migration for work and a robust presence of Bangladeshi diaspora.

Dubai also offers “golden visas” for those owning property worth more than $544,000 or Tk 6.6 crore in today’s conversion rate.

“This service [golden visa] allows the real estate investor owning a property the purchase value of which is equal to or more than 2 million AED [Arab Emirates Dirham] at the time of purchase, to apply for a 10-year renewable residence permit. The husband or wife, children and parents can be sponsored. In the event that a mortgaged property, a bank letter indicating 2 million AED paid amount as a proof to be provided,” says the website of Dubai’s Land Department.

A 2021 estimate by the EU Tax Observatory found that $0.26 billion (Tk 3,114 crore) of offshore real estate in Dubai is owned by Bangladeshis, making it the second top global destination for second homes after Singapore.

However, a dataset of property records compiled by Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS), a non-profit based in Washington, indicates that the figure is at least twice that.

The dataset, gleaned by C4ADS from Dubai Land Department’s 2020 and 2022 records, as well as some utility companies, was previously used in early 2024 for a global investigation by Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) called Dubai Unlocked. Bangladesh did not feature in that investigation.

The Daily Star has now seen the database and found 929 properties registered in the name of 461 Bangladeshis.

Of the properties, 259 are registered in the names of politicians, business magnates and bankers.

All 461 names and the number of properties listed in their names are based on 2020 and 2022 data compiled by C4ADS, and it is possible that some of them sold some of the properties or bought new ones.

We gained access to that database in August 2024.

Using the land records, we collated the values of 271 properties (out of the 929) whose prices were readily available. We found the total value of these 271 properties and extrapolated it to all the 929 properties, to estimate that the total value of Bangladeshi-owned real estate in Dubai is $0.4 billion (about Tk 5,000 crore).

Zooming in on 19

The Daily Star further narrowed down the list of properties to name 19 individuals whose property-related tax and service charge documents could be obtained directly from the Dubai Land Department website.

In addition, The Daily Star obtained the title deed numbers of the properties and validated the ownership using the same website. For verification, we used the same methods used by the OCCRP for its Dubai Unlocked project in early 2024.

Using these methods, we have been able to verify 82 properties belonging to these 19 individuals and their families in December 2024, five months after we first gained access to the C4ADS database.

They include ex-land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, ex-Dhaka 10 Awami League MP HBM Iqbal, ex-BNP lawmaker Mosaddak Ali Falu from the same constituency, ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed’s wife Jissan Mirza, business tycoons Nafeez Sarafat, Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Orion Group owner Mohammed Obaidul Karim, and Partex Group founder MA Hashem’s two sons Aziz Al Kaiser and Aziz Al Masud.

Also listed in the land department database are Shahab Sattar and Tasbirul Ahmed Chowdhury, who once owned or led the now-grounded private airlines GMG and United, respectively.

Together, they owe more than Tk 785 crore to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh as of October 2024, according to official documents seen by The Daily Star.

However, The Daily Star cannot confirm the source of the money with which these properties were bought. We also have no evidence that any money laundering from Bangladesh was involved in these cases.

Even though Bangladesh’s strict currency controls disallow capital transfer out of Bangladesh, those with dual citizenship or foreign income can legally purchase property anywhere in the world, as long as they disclose it.

We cannot confirm if they disclosed these properties in their tax files.

Our investigation, spanning over five months, revealed that these individuals currently face or previously faced corruption charges in Bangladesh, or were convicted of graft or were cleared by the court after being charged. (At least three such property holders have been cleared by courts in November 2024, when this investigation was underway.)

A few also face cases over unpaid loans worth hundreds of crores and other financial irregularities, while several are facing allegations of financial misconducts against their companies.

Using both the values stated in the official land records and the median price per square feet of each of those properties, this newspaper calculated the estimated total value of the 82 properties held by the 21 individuals at $29 million or Tk 350 crore.

In some cases, the properties are listed in the name of multiple beneficiaries, including family members or other individuals. We are not naming some of these family members because we could not contact them.

Again, The Daily Star has seen no evidence that any of these properties are the fruits of money laundering from Bangladesh.

The Daily Star phoned, emailed and texted 18 of these individuals (one of them is dead) and their immediate family members in November 2024. Only five of them responded. They either said they obtained the properties legally from their foreign incomes or declined to comment citing ongoing investigations against them.

These five are Bashundhara Group Director Safwan Sobhan, banker Nafeez Sarafat, Star Ceramics owner Syed AK Anwaruzzaman, RAK Ceramics MD Syed Ekramuzzaman and Orion Group owner Obaidul Karim (see their full response in the Profile Section of this story). The rest did not respond, or were unreachable by phone and email.

Property records reveal that their favoured locations include the most expensive areas downtown like the Burj Khalifa neighbourhood characterised by the city’s iconic landmark, the swanky Marsa Dubai straddling the marina, Dubai’s financial district called Business Bay, and Palm Jumeirah, the lavish palm-shaped archipelago of artificial islands in the Gulf.

In fact, two Bangladeshis own flats inside the Burj Khalifa tower itself, according to the C4ADS database. The Daily Star is revealing the name of only one of them – Sayem Sobhan Anvir – because we were able to gather his property-related tax records from the Dubai Land Department.

Out of the 20 Bangladeshi-owned properties in Palm Jumeirah, 8 are held by those who faced money laundering cases.

At least 61 Bangladeshi-owned properties are in the Burj Khalifa neighbourhood – 20 of them are owned by seven individuals who faced charges related to financial irregularities in Bangladesh.

Golden visas, layering

Many of the properties were purchased by layering, using golden visas.

For example, Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir’s flat was bought in the name of his UK company Worldera Corporation FZE where he is a director. The company lists Anvir as a Slovakian citizen. Slovakian golden passport is considered one of the most expensive in the world, requiring an investment of a minimum of 100 million euros (over Tk 1,300 crore).

His brother Safwan Sobhan is also linked to a property in Dubai’s Corniche 1 street in Emirates Hill Third, according to the UK company registry. We were unable to verify the ownership of this property from the Dubai land department.

However the UK’s company registry logs him as a Cypriot instead of Bangladeshi. The Daily Star obtained a clipping of a newspaper announcement from July 2014, published in the largest newspaper in Cyprus, Alithia, declaring his citizenship.

Under Cyprus’s golden visa scheme, wealthy foreigners were offered Cypriot citizenship in exchange for investments of about €2 million (USD 2.5 million) in their real estate, along with another €200,000 in contributions to the Cypriot government’s research and land development fund, according to a number of international business consultancy firms.

Orion Group owner Obaidul Karim appears to have pursued a similar path – none of the properties listed in his name in Dubai were purchased using his Bangladeshi passport.

In the registration records of a hotel in Dubai where he has stakes, Obaidul is listed as an Albanian. Albanian corporate registry records name him as the owner of a company called Agri Products Europe which was founded on November 11, 2013, in Tirana, the capital of Albania. Up until 2023, Albania promoted a golden passport scheme offering citizenship in exchange for investment.

Records from the corporate registry of Bahrain show that Orion Pharma Ltd held 30 percent of a now-defunct company called Orion Pharma Bahrain, where he and his son served on the Board of Directors. While his son is listed as a Bangladeshi, Obaidul is listed as an Indian national. The company was formed on January 6, 2015.

Obaidul’s daughter Zareen Karim owns a UAE-based company called Zeysha General Trading LLC where she was listed as a Dominican national as of 2023, according to Dubai’s company registry.

Pursuing that lead, this newspaper collected a copy of Obaidul and his wife Arzuda Karim’s Dominican passports, which were issued on November 14, 2022. Sources at Dhaka airport confirmed that the passports are genuine.

Zareen was appointed the Honorary Consul of Dominica to Bangladesh in 2024, and she still holds the post.

According to Henley & Partners, a top firm facilitating citizenship by investment, it is possible to get a second citizenship in Dominica by investing $200,000 in real estate, or contributing that sum to the country’s Economic Diversification Fund.

Former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed has at least 37 properties worth Tk 70 crore in his name in Dubai, the highest number of properties registered in the name of any Bangladeshi nationals there. Of them, at least 10 properties were bought as a resident of American Samoa, a US territory covering seven South Pacific islands.

The Daily Star also has evidence that he held at least 16 more properties worth Tk 50 crore but they changed hands in recent years – four in 2024, nine in 2023, one in 2022 and two in 2021.

Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed

Ex-land minister & single-largest property buyer among Bangladeshis

37 properties worth over Tk 70 crore as of 2024. Another 16 properties worth at least Tk 50 crore listed in his name changed hands in 2021-2024.

Property description: In Dubai’s Nad Al Shiba First neighbourhood alone, he has 28 flats in The Polo Residence, a cluster of 29 five-storey buildings. The average value of these flats is Tk 1 crore each. He owns at least two properties in the Burj Khalifa neighbourhood in the Mada Residences Tower. He also has two properties in Kempinski Residences in Business Bay neighbourhood. In addition, Javed has two studio properties in the Roy Mediterranean building in the Al Furjan neighbourhood, and two one-bedroom flats in the Hameni Tower in Jumeirah Village Circle.

The C4ADS records list another two dozen plus properties in this name, but there are no other details such as passport number and date of birth in the C4ADS database directly linking him to those properties.

His brother Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny has a two-bedroom property in Palm Jumeirah’s Golden Mile 4, worth an estimated Tk 1 crore.

Investigations: A week after the AL government fell on August 5, 2024, BFIU instructed all banks to freeze all accounts related to Javed and his family members. Separately, a Dhaka court ordered confiscation of all movable and immovable assets belonging to Javed and his wife Rukhmila Zaman.

Comment: Javed is thought to have fled to the UK amid the political changeover. His phone number has been found switched off over the last one month. His brother Ronny also did not respond to our WhatsApp messages.

Obaidul Karim & family

Owner, Orion Group

One hotel, and 3 residential properties worth Tk 67 crore

Property description: He part-owns a four-star hotel named Palette Royal Reflections Hotel and Spa Dubai, where he has 49 percent stakes. Built in 2014, the 100-room hotel is in the neighbourhood of Bur Dubai. The business tycoon, his wife Arzuda Karim and daughter Zareen Karim have in their names three more properties in Dubai whose total worth is Tk 50 crore. Of them, the property listed in Obaidul’s name is in Al Merkadh neighbourhood; it is worth Tk 42 crore. A similar property, worth about Tk 21 crore, is listed in his wife’s name in the same neighbourhood. Their daughter Zareen Karim has a 3-bedroom flat in her name in Dubai’s World Trade Centre Residences.

Palette Royal Reflections Hotel, where Obaidul Karim owns stakes

Conviction: In 2008, Obaidul was sentenced to 13 years in jail for amassing illegal wealth and hiding asset information. Recently, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit has frozen his family’s bank accounts, while NBR blocked Orion Group’s share transfers.

Comment: He denied having any wealth abroad. Although he admitted having Albanian and Dominican passports, he said he has no knowledge of his Indian citizenship.

In a written response, he said, “I wish to clarify that I do not own any significant asset in any country worldwide. Please be noted that the properties mentioned in the provided list do not belong to me. There is a rumour that I possess an asset in Dubai known as Reflections Hotel L.L.C.

“However, the fact is that the rightful owner of Reflections Hotel L.L.C is Mr Ali Abdulla Mohamed Sharif Falaknaz who built this hotel by availing a loan from a commercial bank of Dubai. As a token of our strong relationship between Mr Ali Abdulla Mohamed Sharif Falaknaz and myself, he leased the property to me. As a lessee, my responsibility was to pay the bank instalments instead of paying the lease rent to the owner. To further clarify, I have not made any investment in the mentioned property.

“My involvement was strictly as a guarantor as a lessee. Further to mention here that, after the passing of Mr Ali Abdulla Mohamed Sharif Falaknaz, I chose not to continue the lease arrangement. Subsequently, the property has been leased to another individual. Once again, I want to emphasise that I do not own any property anywhere in the world. If there are any doubts or concerns, you can conduct a thorough investigation to verify this matter.”

Syed AK Anwaruzzaman

Chairman of Star Ceramics & SM Group

7 properties in his name, one in his daughter’s name worth Tk 36 crore

Property description: Anwaruzzaman has five properties in his name in the Burj Khalifa neighbourhood worth Tk 32 crore, making him the highest number of property holder among Bangladeshis in that area. In two neighbouring skyscrapers called West Heights 1 and West Heights 2, he owns two two-bedroom flats, on the 22nd and the 29th floors. In the Burj Khalifa neighbourhood’s Miska-4 highrise, he has a two-bedroom apartment. He has a penthouse apartment in a twin skyscraper called Two Towers B. The towers are located in an upscale neighbourhood called Barsha Heights. In addition, he has a booking for a 1-bedroom flat in an under-construction skyscraper in Dubai Sports City. In Burj Khalifa’s The Address The Boulevard tower, he and one of his family members own a one-bedroom flat each.

Acquittal: In 2019, ACC sued him for laundering money to Dubai. On November 14, when this investigation was underway, a Dhaka court acquitted him of the charges.

Comment: The Daily Star first contacted him on November 5, and he spoke with us at his Gulshan office on November 14, 2024, hours after his acquittal. He confirmed that he bought these properties with foreign income. However, in recent times he sold four of these properties – the 2-bedroom flat in West Heights 2, the 1-bedroom flat in Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai, the three-bedroom apartment on the 33rd floor of Harbour Views, and the penthouse apartment in Two Towers.

“These properties were bought with legitimate foreign income. My pursuit of success led me to go to the UAE. During my time in UAE, in 1992 and 1995, I along with a few foreign friends established three trading companies of construction materials in Dubai. The businesses are still running very successfully,” he said.

“The allegations raised by ACC against me are unfounded and baseless. The court itself was not satisfied with the investigation,” he added.

MA Hashem and Sons

Ex-BNP MP from Noakhali-2 and founder of Partex Group

Three properties worth Tk 24 crore

Property description: Partex Group’s late chairperson MA Hashem has in his name a 2-bedroom apartment on the 40th floor of the 83-storey Ocean Heights in the affluent Marsa Dubai area, worth Tk 2.2 crore. Hashem succumbed to Covid in 2020. His two sons Aziz Al Kaiser and Aziz Al Masud own one apartment each in the beach-facing Al Khudrawi tower in Palm Jumeirah. Kaiser’s is a four-bedroom flat on the fourth floor, while Masud’s is a five-bedroom unit on the 10th floor. The apartment listed in Masud’s name is valued at Tk 11 crore, with the one in Kaiser’s name costing a little less.

Investigation: In 2022, the NBR asked bank and non-bank financial institutions to provide all banking details, including foreign currency accounts, of all 10 members of the family associated with the Partex Group. Currently, ACC is investigating Partex Group for illegally obtaining government khaas land in Dhaka and Noakhali.

Comment: The Daily Star emailed Kaiser and Masud but did not receive any response.

Syed AK Ekramuzzaman

Managing Director, RAK Ceramics, and ex-BNP leader-turned AL politician

Seven properties worth at least Tk 22.4cr

Property description: Ekramuzzaman’s apartment on the 7th floor of Palm Jumeirah’s Al Shahla tower is worth an estimated Tk 11.4 crore. In Marsa Dubai, he owns a one-bedroom apartment on the 23rd floor of the 46-storey Sadaf 6 tower. In Dubai’s International City, his family member owns two one-bedroom flats in a residential building called Lady Ratan Manor. In Dubai Silicon Oasis, he has in his name a two-bedroom terraced apartment. On the 20th floor of Regal Tower in Dubai’s financial district Business Bay, Ekramuzzaman has an office property.

Acquittal: In 2019, ACC sued him for laundering money to Dubai. On November 14, when this investigation was underway, a Dhaka court acquitted him of the charges. Ahead of the controversial 2024 election, he quit as BNP chairperson’s adviser and ran from Brahmanbaria-1 as an independent candidate, and won. He joined Awami League after the election. His affidavit with the Election Commission shows he had outstanding loans and liabilities worth Tk 2,537 crore, making him the candidate with the highest debt.

SAK Ekramuzzaman owns a flat in this building in Palm Jumeirah.

Comment: Of the 7 properties registered he confirmed owning 3 – the one in Al Shahla Tower, the one in Regal Tower and the one in Al Sadaf 6 tower. He said all these properties were bought with legitimate foreign income, and denied holding any other properties in Dubai at the moment.

Ekramuzzaman said that he has lived in Dubai since 1983 and had started his own businesses there in 1985. He said that he bought ten proprietorships in Dubai from the proceeds of his income there.

Hefjul Bari Mohammad Iqbal

Ex-AL MP (Dhaka-10), chairman of Premier Bank & Premier Group

2 villas and 5 apartments worth at least Tk 56cr

Property description: HBM Iqbal has three flats in the Burj Khalifa area: a two-bedroom apartment on the 25th floor of Windsor Manor tower; a three-bedroom flat on the 33rd floor of The Residences Tower E2; and a one-bedroom flat on the 20th floor of BD Standpoint Residences. He also owns an office space on the 12th floor of XL Tower and a one-bedroom apartment on the fourth floor of Tuscan Residences Arezzo-1 building in Jumeirah village. He owns a five-bedroom villa in Palm Jumeirah worth about Tk 36 crore. He owns another five-bedroom villa in Damac Hills-Queens Meadow in Al Hebiah Third neighbourhood. His family member co-owns two of these 7 properties.

Conviction: In March 2008, he was sentenced to 13 years in jail for concealing assets; the court also fined him Tk 50 lakh in the case filed by ACC. The HC later acquitted him, but in November 2016 the Appellate Division upheld the conviction. In November 2024, ACC opened a probe over amassing illegal wealth in the last two decades and a three-member committee is currently investigating him.

Comment: He did not respond to our calls and email. He is currently thought to be outside the country.

Ashiqur Rahman Lasker

Managing Director, Maheen Enterprise Ltd and ex-director of Meghna Bank

Two properties, worth at least Tk 23cr

Property description: The Chattogram-based shipbreaking company owner is listed as the owner of two properties in the upscale Palm Jumeirah neighbourhood. Lasker has a 3-bedroom apartment on the first floor of Al Haseer tower in the same neighbourhood. Until 2022, he had another 4-bedroom apartment on the second floor of Al Khudrawi tower in the same area. Latest records show it is now held by a family member.

Ashiqur Rahman Lasker, Aziz Al Kaiser and Aziz Al Masud each own a flat in the Al Khudrawi Residence of Palm Jumeirah

Allegations: Lasker left behind Tk 2,000 crore in unpaid loans. Multiple cases are pending against him at Artharin Adalat in Chattogram.

Comment: He did not respond to our calls and emails. Lasker is thought to be abroad.

Sayem Sobhan Anvir

Managing director, Bashundhara Group

One flat in Burj Khalifa tower worth Tk 12.4 crore

Property description: The Bashundhara kingpin has a flat in Armani Residences of the Burj Khalifa. This two-bedroom flat on the 11th floor of the Burj Khalifa tower is held in the name of his UK company Worldera Corporation FZE and its estimated value is Tk 12.4 crore.

Investigation: CID is currently investigating money laundering allegations against Bashundhara. Separately, NBR has frozen the transfer of Bashundhara Group’s shares.

Sayem Sobhan Anvir owns a flat in Burj Khalifa tower

Comment: He did not respond to our calls and emails. He is currently thought to be outside the country.

Safwan Sobhan Tasvir

Director, Bashundhara Group

One villa; price unknown

Property description: UK company registry shows Tasvir, Anvir’s brother, holds a UAE residency and lives in a villa in Emirates Hills, an area in Dubai known to be the home of the wealthiest of the world, including ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif. However, we were unable to locate his property ownership records from the Dubai registry.

Investigation: CID is currently investigating money laundering allegations against Bashundhara. Separately, NBR has frozen the transfer of Bashundhara Group’s shares.

Comment: He is currently thought to be abroad. He responded via WhatsApp through East West Group’s media department. He did not directly address the question about the property, but said, “As you are aware, certain members of our family are subject to ongoing investigations in Bangladesh. We strongly refute all allegations of wrongdoing and will robustly defend ourselves against these allegations. We consider the investigations to be legally weak and politically driven.”

Jissan Mirza

Wife of ex-top cop Benazir Ahmed

One flat worth Tk 14 crore

Property description: A 3-bedroom apartment on the 54th floor of the The Address Fountain Views Residences in the Burj Khalifa area is listed in the name of Jissan Mirza. The flat is worth about an estimated Tk 14 crore. Benazir’s daughter Farheen Rishta Binte Benazir is listed as the owner of two now-defunct companies named Bandub Project Management Services and Bandub Top Project Management Services, both located in Bur Dubai Al Fahidi area, according to C4ADS. The companies were formed in October 2020 and November 2020 respectively.

Benazir Ahmed’s wife Jissan Mirza owns a flat in this building

Allegations: ACC has already filed a passport forgery case against the once powerful top cop. Separate investigations are currently underway to look into the family’s illegal wealth.

Comment: He is thought to be outside the country, and did not respond to our calls and emails.

Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat

Ex-chairman of scam-hit Padma Bank

2 properties worth at least Tk 10.4cr

Property description: The Dubai properties listed in his name include a 3-bedroom flat on the 23rd floor of a 49-storey skyscraper called The Signature in the Burj Khalifa neighbourhood. Its estimated price is Tk 4.6 crore. A little further away in the quieter residential neighbourhood of Damac Hills, Sarafat is listed as the owner of a 5-bedroom villa.

Investigation: ACC is investigating allegations that he embezzled Tk 800 crore from the share market and grabbed a bank. Separately, CID is investigating him for alleged money laundering. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has suspended all types of trades and transfers of securities of any beneficiary owner’s account of Sarafat. BSEC is also set to investigate all activities of his asset management company, Strategic Equity Management Ltd (SEML), since its inception in 2007.

Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat owns a flat in The Signature tower in Dubai

Comment: He did not directly address our questions, but said in a written statement, “We are currently unable to comment on this matter as we do not want to interfere with any ongoing investigation other than to state that any individual that is a non-resident of Bangladesh and dual citizen of other countries has the legal right to invest and indeed own property in jurisdictions abroad as such, we deny any allegations of improper conduct.

“Such a report is nothing but an interference and constitutes a media trial. Being subject to investigation does not make one corrupt, but publishing a report while the allegations are under investigation poisons investigators’ minds and misleads the general public.”

Al-Haj Mohammad Mosaddak Ali Falu

Ex-BNP MP from Dhaka-10, chairman of ntv

One property in Dubai

Property description: In the suburban neighbourhood called Nadd Hessa, Falu has an office in the Silicon Information Technology Tower worth Tk 1.3 crore.

Acquittal: In 2022, the court ordered police to arrest Falu for allegedly smuggling Tk 183.92 crore to Dubai through offshore companies. He is currently on bail. On November 14, when this investigation was underway, he was acquitted of the charge.

Comment: The Daily Star called Falu’s phone number repeatedly, but always found it switched off. He was also emailed, but The Daily Star received no response.

Shahab Sattar

Honorary consul to Cyprus & owner of now-grounded GMG Airlines

Two properties worth Tk 3 crore

Property description: He has a one-bedroom flat on the 24th floor of Marsa Dubai’s Pier 8 skyscraper. He also owns a shop in a condominium complex in Goldcrest Views.

Unpaid loans: On 28 March 2012, GMG announced suspension of operations, but the grounded fleet still owes Tk 238 crore to National Bank and Tk 190 crore to Sonali Bank, according to media reports. In August 2016, Sonali Bank attempted to auction off their property for failure to repay loans, but GMG went to the High Court and secured a stay order. As of October 2024, GMG owes Tk 396 crore to the civil aviation authorities.

Comment: We sent our questions via email but we have not heard back.

Tasbirul Ahmed Choudhury

Ex-MD and founder of now-grounded United Airways

7 properties worth about Tk 10.33cr

Property description: He has five two-bedroom apartments on the 3rd, 5th, 11th, 13th and 14th floors of the Milano Giovanni Boutique Suites in Jumeirah Village Circle. He also has two ground-floor flats in the more middle-class neighbourhood of Al Warsan, and a three-bedroom villa in a similar neighbourhood called Wadi Al Safa 7.

Allegations: United Airways was grounded in 2016. A year later, BSEC fined Tasbirul for insider trading causing loss to the general investors. As of October 2024, the airline owes Tk 388 crore to the civil aviation authorities.

Comment: We contacted him via WhatsApp on November 6 and 7, and he texted back saying he will reply. We followed up with him again on November 9, but he did not respond.

Daily Star