Pakistan offer to host Bangladesh’s World Cup matches

Bangladesh are unwilling to travel to India to play their World Cup matches. After the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formally informed the ICC of this firm stance in writing, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now entered the picture. According to a report by Pakistan’s Geo TV, the PCB has expressed interest in hosting Bangladesh’s matches.

The issue stems from Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) decision to drop Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad under pressure from extremist groups. The fallout has escalated beyond cricket into the diplomatic arena between Bangladesh and India. Neither KKR, the IPL authorities nor the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given a specific reason for excluding Mustafizur. Bangladesh, however, responded swiftly. IPL broadcasts have since been banned in Bangladesh, and the ICC has been clearly informed that Bangladesh will not travel to India to play World Cup matches.

To address the situation, ICC chairman Jay Shah was scheduled to hold a meeting with BCCI officials in Vadodara, Gujarat, today. However, at the time of writing, it is not known whether the meeting has taken place.

Meanwhile, a senior PCB source told Geo News that Pakistan’s venues are “ready and fully equipped” to host Bangladesh’s World Cup matches. If Sri Lankan venues are not available, Pakistan could emerge as an alternative option. The PCB believes it has earned global confidence by successfully hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy and the Women’s ODI World Cup qualifiers in recent years.

According to the PCB, should the ICC agree, Pakistan would be able to host Bangladesh’s matches without difficulty, as all venues are prepared. Although the PCB has not yet made a formal proposal to the ICC, a source said the board supports the BCB’s decision not to play World Cup matches in India.

Under the current schedule, Bangladesh are due to play their first three group matches of the T20 World Cup in Kolkata, with the final group match scheduled for Mumbai.