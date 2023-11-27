One-sided general election may secure power, but not democracy: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh expressed deep concern that any potential for a truly free and inclusive election had been lost, as discernible from indicators available both prior to and following the announcement of the 12th parliamentary election schedule.

While on the one hand, the Election Commission has failed to deliver some key objectives of its own 12th Parliament election action plan, the zero-sum game of staying in or ascending to power based on respective pre-determined strategy goes on intransigently, aggressively and violently at the expense of public interest, it said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, TIB raised the flag of a heightened risk that the escalating political violence and uncertainty can be beneficial only for undemocratic forces.

The statement said that the Election Commission had not taken any steps that could ensure a neutral and conflict-of-interest-free role of the election-time government consistent with its own election action plan. It has not set any credible examples of actions either that could help build the trust and confidence of all contending parties and the electorate at large that a free, fair and inclusive election could be held.

The commission appears to be content that it has finished its duties by some façade of consultations with some political parties without any concrete agenda on the key issue of the non-partisan role of the election-time government. Overwhelmed by the rule of thumb of duly holding the election, the commission has been de facto serving the agenda of a non-inclusive one-sided election.

TIB contends that a non-inclusive one-sided election may secure power, but not democracy, and not certainly the people’s right to vote, nor their trust. Similarly, violence can in no circumstances be the means to achieve political objectives.

The statement strongly calls upon all relevant stakeholders to step away from the politics blinded by power that holds the people hostage.

TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman emphasised this concern, noting, in the past month, approximately two hundred vehicles have been set ablaze and trains have been targets of similar arson.

‘We question the democratic value of such actions against public transport. Moreover, a political blame game is on alleging each other of responsibility for the violence and the overall crisis. The visibly dubious roles of state institutions raise more ominous concerns for the future of democracy. When can we break free from this self-destructive political cycle?’ he said.

Zaman said, ‘We demand stringent accountability for all acts of violence through fair and unbiased investigations. It is disturbing however that the trials for political violence are being utilised as tools to stifle dissent and opponents. Cases are being filed even against deceased individuals, and if the accused are not located, their family members are detained. Is this justice? Is this the intended role of state institutions?’

