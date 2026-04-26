Nor’wester triggers lightning strikes, 14 killed across seven districts

Lightning strikes killed at least 14 people across seven districts of the country today (26 April), reports Prothom Alo citing officials.

Five fatalities were reported in Gaibandha, two in Thakurgaon, two in Sirajganj, two in Jamalpur, and one each from Panchagarh, Bogura and Natore.

Following over a week of intense heatwave conditions, rainfall accompanied by lightning began in parts of the country, including Dhaka, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has said scattered rain may continue in the coming days, which could help ease the ongoing heatwave.

Gaibandha

Five people, including children, were killed in lightning strikes in Gaibandha’s Sundarganj, Fulchhari and Saghata upazilas. One person was injured and a cow also died in the incidents. Victims were struck while standing near roads, working or moving cattle feed during sudden thunderstorms.

Thakurgaon

Two people, Labaoni Akter, 35, and Ilias Ali, 37, died in Pirganj upazila while returning from fieldwork amid rain and lightning.

Sirajganj

Two people, Hossain Ali Sheikh, 25, and Abdul Hamid, 50, were killed in Raiganj and Tarash upazilas while working in fields during thunderstorms.

Jamalpur

Two people died and four others were injured in separate lightning strikes in Jamalpur. The injured are receiving treatment at Jamalpur General Hospital. Several cattle were also killed.

Panchagarh

Tea worker Mohammad Sohrawardy, 22, died in Atwari upazila while returning from a tea garden. Two others were injured.

Natore

A farm labourer, Samrat Hossain, 26, died in Singra upazila while transporting harvested paddy during rainfall. Bogra Farmer Suman, 35, died in Gabtali upazila while going to collect goats during a sudden downpour.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/14-killed-lightning-strikes-across-seven-districts-1422241