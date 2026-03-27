Dhaka-Delhi ties must deliver tangible outcomes: Bangladesh envoy

Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah has said Dhaka attaches high importance to its partnership with New Delhi, stressing that the bilateral relationship must deliver tangible outcomes for the people of both countries.

Speaking at a National Day reception at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi last night (26 March), he said the relationship between the two neighbours is vital for shared prosperity and regional stability.

“Bangladesh accords high importance to its relationship with India, a partnership shaped by history, culture, and geography that we share. As our government embarks on a robust mandate, we look forward to advancing our ties… premised on dignity, equality, mutual trust and respect and shared benefits,” Hamidullah said.

He also emphasised the need for the relationship to produce real benefits for ordinary people. “If Dhaka and Delhi address issues in ways that yield gains for the common people, there is so much that our two countries can accomplish in shared interests,” he said.

Describing the relationship as “unique and multidimensional,” the high commissioner said it spans heritage, art, science and everyday life, and reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to working with India in navigating global uncertainties while upholding open regionalism and multilateralism.

India’s Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh attended the event as the guest of honour, while Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also present along with senior officials and diplomats.

Hamidullah also paid tribute to the sacrifices made during the Bangladesh Liberation War and acknowledged India’s role during the war.

“We remember so many across India who stood by us, emotionally, physically, materially,” he said, also honouring the 1,668 Indian soldiers who died for Bangladesh’s freedom.

The high commissioner also made an emotional reference to Assam’s late singer Zubeen Garg, recalling a meeting with him in Guwahati last July and saying the artist had promised to perform both the Indian and Bangladeshi national anthems at a future event.

Highlighting the deep cultural ties between the two countries, he also referred to figures such as Rabindranath Tagore and Ravi Shankar, noting how cultural exchanges have historically strengthened bilateral relations.

He added that during the 2026 electoral campaign and the day of voting in Bangladesh, there was a strong focus on peace, stability, rule of law and development, both within the country and in the region.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/dhaka-delhi-ties-must-deliver-tangible-outcomes-bangladesh-envoy-1394906