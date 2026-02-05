No vote robbers or thieves will be spared this time: Shafiqur at Rajshahi rally

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman addressed an election rally at the historic Madrasa Ground in Rajshahi on Thursday (5 February 2026). Photo: Jamaat-e-Islami/Facebook

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today (5 February) vowed that electoral malpractice would not be tolerated in the upcoming national elections, calling on citizens to safeguard their votes and ensure a fair process.

Speaking at an election rally at the historic Madrasa Ground in Rajshahi, he said, “We do not want a partisan government, nor the victory of Jamaat-e-Islami or any family-based administration. What we seek is the victory of the 18 crore people of Bangladesh, a victory that will belong to all.”

He urged supporters to remain vigilant and pray for a smooth election.

“No vote robbers, no vote thieves, no vote engineers – no one will be spared this time,” Shafiqur Rahman said.

Highlighting the importance of civic participation in the referendum, he added, “‘Yes’ means freedom, ‘No’ means slavery.”

He also criticised those he said had exploited the public in the past and questioned whether they would protect the dignity and rights of citizens if given power again.

Shafiqur Rahman further encouraged the youth and female voters to support change and a “new Bangladesh,” saying that political engagement requires patience and calm.

Pointed to the victory of Shibir panels in recent student union elections in public universities, he said students from five universities have already shown “red cards”.

“Similar ‘red cards’ will be shown against fascism on 12 February as well. Fascism, whether new or old, will face red cards from the people,” he said.

On economic issues, he raised concerns over the sugar sector, blaming losses in local sugar mills on corruption and mismanagement rather than the produce itself.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh-election-2026/no-vote-robbers-or-thieves-will-be-spared-time-shafiqur-rajshahi-rally