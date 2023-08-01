No support for AL at home and abroad: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said there is no support for the Awami League government at home and abroad.

“This Awami League government came to power by deceiving the country’s people twice without holding free and fair elections. However, it will not be possible this time,” he said at a protest rally at the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan today afternoon.

Fakhrul demanded release of the recently arrested BNP leaders and activists, withdrawal of false cases filed against party men, and an end to torture and harassment.

The rally, which began around 3:00pm, was organised by Dhaka south and north city units of the BNP as part of its countrywide programme.

Speaking at the rally, Mirza Abbas, BNP standing committee member, said the anti-government movement won’t stop until their one-point demand — resignation of the government and national election under a non-party interim government — is met.

He said no matter how many arrests the government makes, the movement won’t stop.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, another BNP standing committee member, said, “The judiciary, law enforcement agencies, or government officials should not decide Bangladesh’s leadership. Instead, it should be the right of the people of the country.”

He further asserted that the movement would continue until Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government resigns, and the BNP leaders and activists won’t return home until their demands are met.