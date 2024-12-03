No rooms, meals for Bangladeshi tourists in Tripura: hotel association

In a significant development, the All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association announced on Monday that Bangladeshi citizens would no longer be allowed to stay in hotels across the state starting December 2.

The decision follows protests in Agartala against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, which also saw a breach at the Bangladesh assistant high commission, drawing condemnation from the ministry of external affairs.

Hotels in Tripura bar Bangladeshi citizens: 10 points

Notification issued: The All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association announced that Bangladeshi citizens won't be allowed to stay in hotels in Tripura. Security measures: Hotels have been instructed to display posters at their front desks, prohibiting Bangladeshi nationals. The association also emphasised enhanced security checks. Association's statement: Bhaskar Chakraborty, secretary of the hotel owners' association, stated that hoteliers are united in their decision to deny services to Bangladeshi nationals and will implement it immediately. Protest trigger: The decision follows recent protests in Agartala against alleged attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh after a regime change in the neighbouring country. Mission breach incident: Over 50 protesters reportedly entered the premises of the Bangladesh assistant high commission (AHC) in Agartala during a demonstration, raising security concerns. MEA response: The MEA condemned the breach, calling it "deeply regrettable", and reiterated the need to protect diplomatic and consular properties. Enhanced security for diplomats: The MEA assured that security for the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi and other missions in India is being strengthened. Call for respecting diplomacy: The MEA said consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. What Bangladesh said: In a statement in Dhaka, the Bangladesh foreign ministry said it "deeply resents" the "violent demonstration and attack by a large group of protesters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti" on the premises of the assistant high commission. The protesters were allowed to enter the premises by "breaking down the main gate", it alleged. India's message to Bangladesh: On Friday, India said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus.