No room to undermine 1972 charter

The constitution can be amended over time to meet the needs of the people, but there is no room to undermine the 1972 constitution, which was written on the basis of national unity, Dr Kamal Hossain said yesterday.

An “evil force” is now creating disputes over the constitution and dividing the nation, said the prominent jurist, who is also founder and president emeritus of Gono Forum.

In a statement read out by Gono Forum General Secretary Mizanur Rahman, Dr Kamal said the basic principles of state governance and the fundamental rights of the people, as set out in the constitution, must not be taken away under any circumstances.

The statement was delivered at a discussion marking Constitution Day, organised by the party at the Jatiya Press Club, where Dr Kamal was chief guest. He had chaired the committee that drafted the country’s first constitution in 1972.

Bangladesh’s constitution, stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of martyrs, is a document of the people’s hopes and expectations, as the people are the owners of the country, he said.

The goal of the people’s united movement was to establish a democratic society and a state free from exploitation and religious discrimination, and every article of the 1972 constitution reflects those ideals, he added.

Referring to the current situation, Dr Kamal said it is essential to stop communal politics, control corruption, end drug addiction, and ensure public safety by eliminating terrorism.

He also stressed the need to create jobs for hundreds of thousands of unemployed young people, warning that the country would otherwise face disorder.

Calling for a stable system of government based on the goals of the Liberation War, he said such a system must ensure equality, human dignity and justice.

“To achieve this goal, let us put aside our differences, come together, and move forward to build a better country,” he said in the closing part of his statement.

Speaking as a special guest, Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare Minister Dr AZM Zahid Hossain questioned the opposition’s decision not to join the parliamentary committee on constitutional amendments.

“They will join all the parliamentary committees, attend meetings, and give their names as members, but they will not join the constitutional amendment committee. What kind of position is this?” said Zahid, a BNP Standing Committee member.

He urged the opposition to join discussions, present its views and accept the majority’s decision, saying parliament represents the people, who are the highest sovereign power.

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna said the basic goals of reform have still not been achieved.

“We have not been able to decentralise power. The demands we raised for reforms have not been met in the end,” he said.

He said constitutional provisions that could give one person absolute power remain unchanged, and questioned how anyone could challenge a leader empowered to appoint the police chief, the Bangladesh Bank governor and officials of constitutional bodies.

“What a cruel irony of fate! We ourselves cannot understand what is actually happening with the July charter. One party says the July charter is being betrayed. Another says it will follow the charter word for word. So which side should ordinary people take?” he said.

“The constitution cannot be changed simply through party politics. It would not be right to think of changing the constitution only through party strength, organisational power, or the number of members a party has in parliament.”

BNP MP and lawyer Fazlur Rahman said any constitutional amendment must be made on the basis of the 1972 constitution.

Prof Abdur Rouf, who was part of the process of drafting the 1972 constitution, opposed discarding it. He said reforms required parliament’s approval and urged action on the issues agreed upon in the National Consensus Commission.

Chairing the programme, Gono Forum President Subrata Chowdhury said it is unfortunate that Constitution Day is not officially observed in Bangladesh and that most political parties do not observe it either.

“So far, 17 amendments have been made to the constitution. There may be an 18th amendment in the future. We are afraid that the next amendment could take the country backwards again. This is frightening,” he said.

He said the 1972 constitution must be preserved, and everyone must speak out against any activity that goes against the spirit of the Liberation War.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/no-room-undermine-1972-charter-4316091