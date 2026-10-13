No reconciliation with Awami League amid violence: Zahed

Highlights:

Government to review Yunus’s airport security arrangements

Legal action planned over alleged harassment of officials

Formal process underway to secure Hasina’s return

Press Council reforms aim to protect press freedom

The government has ruled out reconciliation with the activities-banned Awami League, citing its alleged involvement in violent activities, attempts to harass senior officials abroad and efforts to incite unrest in Bangladesh without apologising for genocide and crimes against humanity, Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman has said.

He made the remarks while responding to journalists at the weekly press briefing at the conference room of the Department of Information today (13 October).

Referring to the reported harassment of former Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport, Zahed said the Awami League, which had fled after committing genocide, had yet to express remorse.

Instead, he alleged, party members were continuing attempts to harass Yunus, other senior government officials and actress Badhan abroad while seeking to incite violence in Bangladesh.

Asked about Yunus’s security arrangements at the airport, the adviser said the government would seriously examine whether the Bangladesh embassy in New York had failed to ensure adequate security for him.

He said legal proceedings had already begun against those who harassed actress Badhan and that similar action would be taken over the incident involving Yunus.

Zahed also warned Awami League members living abroad against repeating such incidents, saying the government would not allow them to go unchallenged.

“There is no question of allowing this to go unchallenged,” he said.

Govt rules out talks with Awami League

The adviser dismissed the possibility of reconciliation even if some Awami League members apologised, describing such a scenario as entirely hypothetical.

He said the government had records of the party’s alleged misconduct, terrorist activities and attempts to incite unrest through audio messages over the past two years, despite the gravity of the crimes against humanity.

Under these circumstances, there was no question of holding discussions or reaching an understanding with the party, he said.

Legal process underway to bring Hasina back

Asked about bringing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina back from India, Zahed said the government was continuing the formal legal process to secure her return and ensure justice.

He said the government would have no objection if Hasina returned to Bangladesh voluntarily. Upon her return, she would have to face the court’s verdict and justice for the crimes against humanity she had committed, he added.

The adviser also briefed journalists on efforts to reform and modernise the Bangladesh Press Council Act. He said the proposed changes were intended to protect press freedom while preventing journalistic malpractice.

Joint Secretary of the ministry Dr Md Alam Mostafa and Senior Deputy Principal Information Officer of the Department of Information Mosabbira Kaderi were present at the briefing.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/no-reconciliation-awami-league-amid-violence-zahed-1571596