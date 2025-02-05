‘No one remembers No.2’

Chittagong Kings pacer Khaled Ahmed has remained almost stoic in the face of personal tragedy and emerged as his team’s highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with 19 wickets. The 32-year-old pacer will be leading his team’s charge in today’s second qualifier against Khulna Tigers. But before that, in an interview with The Daily Star’s Abdullah Al Mehdi on Tuesday, he talked about the BPL, his experience with Chittagong and much more. Here are the excerpts:

The Daily Star (DS): How would you describe your journey in this year’s BPL so far?

Khaled Ahmed: The journey started from NCL [first-class tournament]. Since I wasn’t picked for the West Indies tour, I aimed to do well in domestic games. The target was to become champions [with Sylhet Division] which we accomplished. I also thank the BCB for organising the NCL T20. I practiced bowling some deliveries there which I later used in the BPL. If I hadn’t tested them out in domestic cricket first, I wouldn’t have bowled them in BPL. The tournament has also gone well so far but I would like to take the team to the final and then maybe I will feel satisfied.

DS: What was your target in this BPL?

KA: My target was to be economical. Everyone wants to be the best because no one remembers number two. Taskin [Ahmed] became the highest wicket-taker [25 wickets] and everyone remembers him. Throughout the tournament he sent down some of the best deliveries I have seen him bowl. If catches weren’t dropped, he would have gotten more. Same way, I also tried to focus on being number one. Maybe I won’t catch up to him in terms of wickets but he got seven wickets in a game, so you never know.

DS: How’s your experience been with Shaun Tait?

KA: I grew up watching Tait and Shaoib Akhter. I even told Tait that he was my favourite since childhood. He texted me when I was in India [with the Bangladesh team] and told me that he has picked me [from the draft] and watched me play.

He motivates me. I knew I was doing well but I asked him how to be the best. I have worked on yorkers and am more confident now. More importantly I understand what to bowl to particular batters. He talked about keeping things simple. He for instance would say that if bouncers are working, stick to it. If you look to try too many things, your focus waivers.

DS: You suffered a personal tragedy during the BPL. How did you cope with it?

KA: When I picked up the phone after the match in Chittagong, I learned that my mother’s pulse was weakening and then she left us. I came to the team hotel and informed the team and everyone including the owner came by. They told me to go home. There was no flight or transport available at that late hour. They provided transportation for me to go to Sylhet.

If I had stayed at home, I would still be reeling. So, my friends and brothers suggested that I should head back to the team. I spoke with the management and said I wanted to return.

My mother is always watching me, wherever she is now. I always pray and think of her wherever I go.

DS: Has the payment issues this BPL affected you?

KA: Actually, I don’t like speaking about this. While playing in a tournament, my focus is on cricket and that’s where I like to keep my focus. Obviously, the team management is doing their best to pay everyone in due time.