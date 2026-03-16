New Zealand to land in Bangladesh on April 13 ahead of white-ball series

The Daily Star

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced the itinerary of the three-match ODI and three-match T20I series against New Zealand at home.

The Blackcaps are set to arrive in Dhaka on April 13, with the three ODIs scheduled for April 17, 20 and 23. The first two ODIs will be played at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), while the third ODI will be played at Chattogram’s Bir Shrestha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium. All three ODIs will be day-night affairs.

The three T20Is are slated for April 27 and 29 and May 2, with the first two matches held at Chattogram’s Bir Shrestha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium before the third T20I at Mirpur’s SBNCS.

Bangladesh lost their last ODI series against New Zealand at home prior to the 2023 ODI World Cup. The three-match series ended 2–0 in favour of the visitors after the first ODI finished as a no-result.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/new-zealand-land-bangladesh-april-13-ahead-white-ball-series-4130106