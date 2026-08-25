New import policy eases industrial imports for expats

The government has introduced new import facilities for expatriate Bangladeshis investing in industries, as part of the Import Policy Order 2026–2029.

The new policy, gazetted by the Ministry of Commerce yesterday (24 August), defines “expatriate Bangladeshi” for the first time and provides easier procedures for importing capital machinery, machinery parts and raw materials for their approved industrial establishments.

It also allows modern international payment methods in line with Bangladesh Bank’s existing foreign exchange regulations, with the aim of encouraging expatriate Bangladeshis to invest in industries in Bangladesh.

Although the Import Policy Order 2021–2024 expired on 30 June 2024, it remained in effect until the issuance of the new order.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/new-import-policy-eases-industrial-imports-expats-1524461