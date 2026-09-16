Gas supply situation improves in industrial areas

Gas supply to industrial units has started improving as supplies through the national gas transmission pipeline have increased, with pressure already returning to normal levels in the Chattogram region.

Gas supply is also gradually increasing in other industrial zones, while business leaders expect gas pressure to improve further from tonight and return to normal in most industrial areas by tomorrow.

Md. Fazlul Hoque, administrator of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), said that gas supply has been increasing steadily today and pressure in the national transmission pipeline had risen significantly.

“Following the Prime Minister’s announcement, gas pressure in the national transmission pipeline has increased considerably. This has created expectations that the situation will return to normalcy,” he said.

However, he said it would take some time for gas to reach thousands of consumers in different parts of the country, including the northern, eastern and western regions, at normal pressure after remaining at low pressure for a prolonged period.

He expected gas supply to return to normal in most areas by tonight or early tomorrow.

The development comes a day after the Prime Minister, at a meeting with business leaders, assured them that gas supply to industries would return to the level of around one and a half months ago from Tuesday evening. The announcement brought relief among the business community, while improvements in industrial gas supply became visible today.

According to Petrobangla sources, gas supply to the national transmission pipeline increased significantly today compared with the previous day. At 4pm today, 260.6 crore cubic feet of gas was supplied to the national grid, against 234.53 crore cubic feet at the same time on Monday.

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) President Mohammad Hatem said gas pressure had returned to normal in the Chattogram region.

He said the situation in Dhaka and adjoining industrial areas would be assessed tomorrow morning based on information from industrial owners.

Hatem said the Prime Minister’s Office had been closely monitoring the gas supply situation since morning. Information collected from factory owners in different zones was being regularly communicated to the Prime Minister’s Office, he added.

According to the information collected so far, gas supply has visibly improved in the Chattogram zone, where industries are receiving gas at much better pressure than before.

Business leaders, however, said they had yet to see significant improvement in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Gazipur, Manikganj, Savar, Ashulia, Narayanganj and Narsingdi. They expected the situation in these areas to improve further after tonight.

Mosharraf Hossain, a garment businessman and managing director of Mosharraf Group, said gas pressure at industrial units in Gazipur had not yet increased.

“However, judging by the information we are receiving, we expect the situation to improve considerably by tomorrow,” he said.

Business leaders said the increase in gas supply to the national grid had started improving the situation in industrial zones. With normal pressure already restored in Chattogram, they expected gas pressure at factories in other industrial areas to return to normalcy from tonight through tomorrow as supplies increase further.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/trade/gas-supply-situation-improves-in-industrial-areas