FICCI greets new govt, calls for FDI-friendly policies

Published :

Congratulating the newly formed government, the Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has urged the government to prioritise foreign direct investment (FDI) friendly policies, backed by fundamental and regulatory reforms to strengthen investor confidence and ensure sustainable economic growth.

The chamber on Tuesday in a statement said it stands ready to work closely with the government to improve the investment climate, attract quality foreign investment, support economic reforms, generate employment and reinforce the country’s economic foundations.

The chamber congratulated the newly formed government following the swearing-in of the cabinet, including Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and other members of parliament.

FICCI expressed hope that the new leadership’s vision for national progress would translate into timely and effective actions to accelerate economic growth and foster a favourable investment environment.

FICCI president Rupali Chowdhury, in the statement, said the new leadership assumed office at a defining moment in the country’s history.

“We wish the government every success in steering the country forward,” she said.

She emphasised the need to restore investor confidence, improve the ease of doing business, reduce operational costs, ensure policy predictability, and pursue business-friendly reforms.

Highlighting the role of foreign direct investment, she said FDI remains critical for driving sustainable growth, creating jobs, and enhancing Bangladesh’s global competitiveness.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/trade/community-bank-and-amra-nari-hold-cancer-awareness-seminar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here