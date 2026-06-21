Netherlands crush Sweden 5-1 to strengthen knockout hopes

Netherlands players celebrate after a dominant 5-1 victory over Sweden in their FIFA World Cup Group F clash in Houston on 20 June, with Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo leading the Oranje’s emphatic win. Photo: Reuters.

The Netherlands boosted their hopes of reaching the Fifa World Cup knockout stage with a dominant 5-1 victory over Sweden in a crucial Group F encounter in Houston early today (21 June).

After being held to a 2-2 draw by Japan in their tournament opener, Ronald Koeman’s side responded emphatically, overwhelming Sweden with an attacking display led by Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo.

Brobbey put the Dutch in control with two early goals, striking in the fifth and 17th minutes as Sweden struggled to cope with the Netherlands’ intensity and movement in attack.

The Oranje carried a 2-0 lead into the break before putting the contest beyond doubt shortly after the restart.

Gakpo scored twice in the space of seven minutes, finding the net in the 47th and 54th minutes to extend the lead to 4-0 and leave Sweden facing an uphill battle.

Sweden briefly reduced the deficit when substitute Anthony Elanga raced through on goal and finished confidently past Bart Verbruggen in the 59th minute.

Any hopes of a comeback, however, were quickly extinguished as the Netherlands maintained complete control of the match.

Crysencio Summerville capped a memorable evening for the Dutch in the 89th minute, combining with Memphis Depay before firing home to complete the 5-1 rout.

The result marks a significant response from the Netherlands following their opening draw and leaves them well placed to advance from Group F heading into their final group-stage fixture.

Sweden, meanwhile, were unable to build on the momentum from their 5-1 victory over Tunisia in their opening match and now face a difficult path to the knockout rounds.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/netherlands-crush-sweden-5-1-strengthen-knockout-hopes-1468091