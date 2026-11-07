‘Neither Delhi nor Pindi, Bangladesh comes first’

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has expressed hope that the revolutionary spirit of November 7 will serve as an inspiration and guiding force in building the Bangladesh of the future.

He made the remarks in a message marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day, to be observed tomorrow (November 7).

The prime minister said soldiers and civilians united on November 7, 1975, to thwart conspiracies against Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty.

He described November 7 as a defining moment in the nation’s history, when, he said, the country’s friends and foes became clearly identifiable.

He said a saying was particularly relevant when reflecting on Bangladesh’s Liberation War and other defining moments in the nation’s history: “Those who remain preoccupied with the past are blind in one eye, while those who forget the past are blind in both eyes.”

Tarique Rahman said it was neither wise to remain constantly fixated on the past nor to disregard the lessons of history when shaping the country’s future, warning that both would be historical mistakes.

“I believe that the historic November 7 was a defining date in determining Bangladesh’s course,” he said.

Those who sought to turn Bangladesh into a subservient state, those who wanted to deprive the people of their democratic and political rights and establish one-party authoritarian rule and those who sought to undermine the glory of the armed forces, the symbol of the nation’s valour, courage and honour, were defeated through the revolution of the patriotic soldiers and people on that day, he said.

The prime minister said history bears witness that the defeated forces of November 7 later united under the banner of the Grand Alliance and turned the country into a subservient state following a prolonged course of conspiracy.

Tarique said they carried out the planned massacre of military personnel at the BDR Headquarters in Pilkhana, undermining the glory and dignity of the armed forces.

They also deprived the people of their voting rights and democratic and political freedoms, establishing a fascist regime in the country, he said.

Finally, after more than a decade and a half, the country was freed from fascism through a mass uprising led by brave students and people, at the cost of thousands of martyrs, said the premier.

“The war of 1971 was fought to achieve independence. The struggle of 2024 was to safeguard the independence of the country and its people,” said Tarique.He added that just as people from all walks of life took to the streets in 2024 to defend the country’s freedom and the rights of its people, soldiers and civilians had united in 1975 to thwart conspiracies against Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty.

“Our foremost commitment on this year’s November 7 should be to ensure that no one can ever again deprive the country and its people of their rights or turn Bangladesh into a subservient state. National unity is essential to fulfil this commitment,” he said.

Tarique said that on this historic day, the patriotic and democracy-loving people of Bangladesh should raise their voices in unison: “Neither Delhi nor Pindi, nor any other country; Bangladesh comes first.”

He also wished every success to the programmes organised nationwide to mark November 7.