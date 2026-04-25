NCP’s youth wing Jatiya Jubo Shakti announces new 7-member central committee

NCP’s Akhtar Hossain with the committee on 25 April at Rupayan Trade Center, Banglamotor, in the capital/ Collected

The National Citizen Party’s (NCP) youth wing Jatiya Jubo Shakti has announced a new seven-member central committee.

The full committee would be announced soon, said NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain while announcing the committee today (25 April) at a meeting of the organisation in Rupayan Trade Center, Banglamotor, in the capital.

In the newly announced committee, Tuhin Mahmud and Khaled Mahmud Mostafa have been appointed as senior vice presidents. Kazi Ayesha Ahmed has been named senior joint general secretary.

Additionally, Rifat Rashid has been announced as the organising secretary, and Yasin Arafat as the senior assistant organising secretary.

On 16 May last year, the NCP announced a 131-member committee of the organisation, comprising representatives from all 64 districts.

Akhtar, also a member of parliament for the Rangpur-4 constituency, said, “The leaders of Jatiya Jubo Shakti have implemented many necessary programmes for Bangladesh over the past year. They have been on the ground and have participated in movements and struggles.

“They have succeeded in creating a new political direction among the youth of Bangladesh. Despite being an organisation only one year old, the activities of Jatiya Jubo Shakti have spread to every district and corner of the country. Wherever we go, we hear about Jatiya Jubo Shakti.”

Jatiya Jubo Shakti President Tarikul Islam stated that although political parties made extensive promises regarding employment opportunities before the elections, no reflection of those promises has been seen in reality.

“While the youth are often used politically, dignified employment for them has not been ensured.”

He said, “Jatiya Jubo Shakti declares from today’s meeting that dignified employment must be ensured for the youth of Bangladesh.”

Organising Secretary Rifat Rashid said, “A new aspiration has been created through [the 2024] July [Uprising]. The generation that was said not to engage in politics has now become political. They want qualitative change and we must deliver that change.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/ncps-youth-wing-jatiya-jubo-shakti-announces-new-7-member-central-committee