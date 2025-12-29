NCP’s alliance with Jamaat strategic, not ideological: Nahid

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has joined the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance in pursuit of broader political unity ahead of the national election, party Convener Nahid Islam said today (28 December), stressing that the move does not reflect any ideological alignment.

Speaking at an emergency press conference at the NCP’s temporary office in the capital’s Banglamotor, Nahid said the decision to join the eight-party alliance was taken very recently as part of efforts to navigate the upcoming election and work collectively against authoritarianism, corruption, and to ensure reforms and justice.

He said the killing of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi demonstrated that those involved in violence during the July Uprising remain active and are attempting to target the uprising leaders, as well as those injured and families of those killed.

“NCP had initially planned to contest the election independently, with preparations underway for all 300 parliamentary seats. Later, we formed an alliance with three parties. But Hadi’s murder forced us to reconsider and move towards a broader unity,” he said.

Responding to journalists’ questions, Nahid said the decision was taken after discussions within the executive body and based on the opinion of the majority.

“Whether someone remains in the party or not is now a purely personal decision. NCP leaders across the country remain united,” he added.

The NCP chief also said that once the candidate list is finalised, their candidates will collect nomination papers tomorrow based on mutual understanding.

He further said that the party is not reaching compromises based on who is contesting independently; instead, selections will be made based on work and performance.

NCP leaders split over Jamaat alliance

Yesterday, 30 NCP leaders submitted a letter of protest to party Convener Nahid Islam, citing objections to the party’s move to forge an electoral alliance with the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance.

Hours after, another 80 NCP leaders sent a letter to Nahid Islam expressing their support for an alliance or seat-sharing arrangement that the party leadership may decide to pursue ahead of the upcoming polls.

Their moves came after NCP leader Tasnim Jara resigned from the party’s senior joint member secretary post and announced that she will contest the upcoming election as an independent candidate from Dhaka-9 constituency.

Meanwhile, Tajnuva Jabeen today announced her resignation as joint convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and said she will not be contesting the upcoming general election.

She made the announcement in a Facebook post today, objecting to the party’s move to form an alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The National Citizen Party (NCP), a new political party formed by student leaders of the July mass uprising, was launched on 28 February at Dhaka’s Manik Mia Avenue, with the leaders aiming at establishing a democratic state based on rights and dignity.

Nahid Islam was appointed as the party’s convenor, with Akhter Hossain serving as member secretary.