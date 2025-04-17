NCP writes to EC seeking 90-day extension for political party registration deadline

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has requested the Election Commission (EC) to extend the deadline for registering new political parties by at least 90 days.

The newly formed party — established by youth leaders of the July mass uprising — submitted a letter to the EC’s senior secretary this afternoon (17 April).

NCP joint conveners Mujahidul Islam Shahin and Tajnubha Jabin, along with party member Moniruzzaman, delivered the letter at the EC Secretariat in Agargaon, Dhaka.

In the letter, the NCP criticised the conditions set out in the 2008 Political Parties Registration Rules and related legislation, calling them “completely unreasonable and unconstitutional.”

The party argued that the rules, introduced under a former “authoritarian” regime, were intended to suppress political diversity and entrench centralised power.

Therefore, the party called for a reconsideration of the current registration process.

Earlier this month, NCP Joint Convenor Sarwar Tushar said the party has the capacity to fulfill the conditions of party registration within two months.

“Rather than extending the deadline for applying for party registration, our focus is more on legal reforms of party registration. For this, we will inform the Election Commission of our position,” he told TBS in response to a question regarding reports that the party will seek extension of EC’s registration deadline.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) was officially launched on 28 February.

During the party’s launch, Convener Nahid Islam, outlined the NCP’s goals, including the establishment of a second republic through a constituent assembly election and the development of a strong defense system to protect national interests.