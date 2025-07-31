NCP strives to usher in a new era of politics: Tasnim Jara at Ashulia rally

The National Citizen Party (NCP) endeavors to implement a novel approach to politics—one that breaks away from traditional political norms, the party’s Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara has said.

“We will not return to the old culture of politics. We reject the politics of vengeance and violence. Differences in opinion, debates, and disagreements are natural and welcome—but we will resolve them through dialogue, not through threats, violence, or retribution,” she said during a street rally at Baipail intersection in Dhaka’s Ashulia last night, organised as part of the NCP’s month-long “July march to build the nation” campaign.

Having said that the NCP is committed to a new political culture, Tasnim highlighted that the party envisions a political space where young people are actively involved. “We want to build a political movement where the youth lead from the front—where they don’t turn away from politics, but rather embrace it, paving way for active participation of all in politics. We’ve listened to your problems, and our politics will be focused on solving those problems.”

Highlighting growing enthusiasm among the youth, the NCP leader said, “Across all districts of Bangladesh, young people are joining the NCP in large numbers. They are thinking about the country, dreaming big, and working toward change. A generational shift is underway. Some may not recognise it, but it’s real—and we must nurture it.”

Referring to the rise in political awareness across the country, Tasnim said, “If the youth turned back from politics again, if their dreams are crushed, the country will once again face crisis. We cannot let that happen. Our political movement will also ensure women’s active participation as well.”

Tasnim also spoke about the need for inclusive politics that extends beyond the country’s borders. “We want our fellow citizens living abroad—our migrant brothers and sisters who send remittances with great sacrifice—to have the right to vote. We believe in a kind of politics that is not driven by personal gain, but by the people’s interest.

Some say change is impossible in Bangladesh—that things will never improve. But history changes when people rise. Yes, the challenges are real, but we have faith in the people. And together, with you, we will make history.”

Also present at the rally were NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, Dhaka District Chief Coordinator Russell Ahmed, and Joint Chief Coordinator of the Central Committee and Dhaka District’s Joint Coordinator Mehrab Sifat, among others.