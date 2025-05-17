BNP’s political activities being conducted with AL money: Hasnat

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah speaks at an event at Cumilla Shilpakala Academy on 16 May 2025. Photo: TBS

Political activities of all parties, including BNP, in many upazilas of Cumilla, are being conducted with money from Awami League men, National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah said today (16 May).

Urging the government to seize assets of AL men, he said a proper election cannot happen while AL’s economic grip remains intact.

He made the remarks while presiding over an event at Cumilla Shilpakala Academy held in honour of the July Uprising injured and martyred.

Hasnat also called on Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul to identify the judges allegedly aiding Awami League cohorts in securing bail.

“AL figures are still roaming around as they did before 5 August. This reflects not only our failure but also the failure of Asif Nazrul sir,” he said.

Addressing Asif Nazrul, Hasnat said, “Although the government claims to have formed the second International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-2), why hasn’t the second tribunal actually been constituted? If it can’t be done, then reveal who is obstructing the process.

“Be transparent with the nation.”

Addressing Student Against Discrimination coordinators, he warned against “lobbying for personal gains” and emphasised discipline. “You [coordinators] must not interfere with law enforcement operations. Support victims’ families, talk about reforms — but don’t overstep.”

Issuing a stern warning to the government, the NCP leader said, “If the July Declaration doesn’t reflect people’s aspirations within the next 26 days, we will return to the streets.”