NCP ready for the challenge to field 300 candidates: Sarjis Alam

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) chief coordinator (northern region) Sarjis Alam believes it is a big challenge for his party to field candidates in the 300 constituencies. However, the NCP is ready to take that challenge.

He made the remarks while speaking to newspersons following a meeting with the party activists in Rangpur district today, Friday.

He said, “Our party was formed only a month ago. So naturally it’s a big challenge for us to take part in an election to be held within a year of our inauguration. The interim government is indicating that the election will be held by December or January. Therefore it is a big challenge for us to field candidates in all 300 constituencies. However, we believe we are habituated to take on such challenges and we are ready for that in future too.”