NCP MPs-elect considering skipping oath over BNP stance on Constitution Reform Council

Members of Parliament elected from the NCP are considering not taking the oath as MPs after BNP lawmakers declined to be sworn in as members of the Constitutional Reform Council.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Narayanganj-4 MP-elect Abdullah Al Amin said around 11am today (17 February), “We are thinking about not taking the oath as BNP MPs are not taking the oath as members of the Constitutional Reform Council. However, we do not want to say anything final on the matter right now.”

The oath-taking ceremony for NCP’s newly elected MPs has been scheduled for 12pm this afternoon.

NCP Joint Convener Monira Sharmin said six of the party’s MPs had already reached the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban to attend the programme. She added that the six NCP lawmakers “may not take the oath” in light of the BNP’s decision not to be sworn in as members of the Constitutional Reform Council.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh-election-2026/elected-mps-ncp-considering-skipping-oath-over-bnp-stance-constitution