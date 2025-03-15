NCP focuses on organising party, meeting registration terms

In conversations with NCP leaders at different levels, it was learned that the party aims to form committees at union, upazila, thana, and district levels within the next two months.

The EC notice mentioned that interested pirates must submit applications for registration by 20 April.

According to sources, the NCP is trying to fulfill the conditions within the stipulated period. Preparations are underway to establish the required number of party offices and complete other necessary works. It is less likely that the process will advance in the holy month of fasting. Hence, the NCP may apply to the EC for extending the timeframe.

NCP leaders have already started communicating at the grassroots level, while the work of organising the party will begin in full swing after the Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to sources at the high level, a decision will be taken after registration whether the NCP will join an electoral alliance or contest the elections alone.