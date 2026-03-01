NCP calls on MPs to impeach President Shahabuddin

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has called on members of parliament to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Mohammed Shahabuddin, urging them to take a clear stance against what it described as the “continuation of fascism”.

Speaking at an iftar event organised by Jatiya Jubo Shakti, party’s youth wing, at the Krishibid Institution in the capital’s Farmgate, NCP spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan said, “Lawmakers must act if they do not want a continuation of Sheikh Hasina’s fascist rule.”

“Our call to the members of parliament is clear – if you do not want the continuation of fascism, you must impeach the president. NCP lawmakers will play their role in this regard,” he said, adding that parliament should begin its journey by initiating impeachment.

He also alleged that the sacrifices made during the July Uprising had been undermined, claiming that the new government failed to honour the spirit of reform for which “2,000 martyrs” had laid down their lives.

Asif urged lawmakers not to betray the mandate of millions of voters.

NCP Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam said the party would remain active both inside parliament and on the streets.

He demanded that the trial over the July killings be prioritised, followed by other judicial processes. He also called for all ordinances issued by the interim government to be approved in parliament and for the legislature to be declared a reform council immediately.

Nahid further demanded the removal and arrest of the President.

Party’s Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said the party wanted to practise politics focused on solving people’s problems. “When people feel safe, they will choose their leaders with trust,” he said.

He also cautioned political actors against repeating “past mistakes” between 2001 and 2006, urging them to avoid corruption. He alleged that key state institutions were being compromised and questioned recent appointments in the financial sector.

At the event, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Mamunul Haque criticised the BNP, alleging that the party had betrayed the spirit of the July movement.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/ncp-calls-mps-impeach-president-shahabuddin-1374496