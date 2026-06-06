Ex-CCC mayor Manjur among 29 sued over alleged secret BCL meeting in Chattogram

The Daily Star

Police on Friday night filed a case against 29 individuals following an alleged secret meeting and torch procession by the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram.

Former Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) mayor Mohammad Manjur Alam and former lawmaker Khadizatul Anwar are among the accused.

Fatikchhari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Robiul Alam confirmed the development to this correspondent.

The case, filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, also names 80 to 90 unidentified individuals, the OC said.

Police earlier arrested two suspects – Md Zaman Babu, 23, and Saiful Islam, 25 – in this connection. Both have been named as the primary accused in the case.

According to police and local sources, more than 100 activists of the banned student organisation gathered at a community centre in Fatikchhari on Thursday afternoon for a meeting.

The matter came to light after photographs and details of the gathering were widely circulated on social media. Upon receiving information, police conducted a raid at the venue, but those attending the meeting had already left before officers arrived.

During primary interrogation, the two arrestees reportedly told police that the gathering had been organised under the direct instructions of former mayor Manjur and former MP Khadizatul.

The accused were conspiring to destabilise the state, damage public infrastructure, and carry out subversive activities, the case statement alleged.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/ex-ccc-mayor-manjur-among-29-sued-over-alleged-secret-bcl-meeting-chattogram-4191506