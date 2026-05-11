NCP announces 100 candidates for local govt polls

NCP Chief Organiser (Northern Region) Sarjis Alam unveiled the names at a press conference held at the party’s temporary office in Banglamotor.

He said more than 1,000 applications had been submitted to the party for local government positions, from which the initial 100 candidates were selected.

“We will announce another 100 candidates in the second phase on May 20. This nomination process will continue,” he said.

Sarjis also said candidates would be chosen not only from within the party but also from other political parties, provided they meet certain criteria.

According to him, applicants must be hardworking, publicly acceptable, free from any record of oppression, and have no direct involvement with the previous fascist government or related crimes.

“We will conduct a thorough vetting process, and if anyone from another political party wishes to join, we will make every effort to give them that opportunity,” he added. He further said the candidate selection process has been designed to ensure broad social representation, allowing students, workers, women and members of the Hindu community to contest under the NCP banner.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/public-safety-must-trump-all-other-considerations-ameer-e-jamaat