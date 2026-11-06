National Revolution and Solidarity Day to be observed tomorrow

National Revolution and Solidarity Day will be observed across the country tomorrow (7 November), marking the 51st anniversary of the events of 7 November 1975.

The day commemorates the uprising in which soldiers freed then army chief Major General Ziaur Rahman from house arrest at Dhaka Cantonment. Zia had been placed under house arrest after Brigadier Khaled Mosharraf led a coup on 3 November 1975 and removed him as army chief.

The events unfolded amid a period of political and military upheaval following the assassination of then president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August 1975. The 7 November uprising brought Zia back to the centre of the country’s political and military developments.

The day is observed by the BNP as National Revolution and Solidarity Day. The government has taken up a range of nationwide programmes to mark the day, which will be a public holiday.

The president and the prime minister will issue separate messages. The national flag will be hoisted at all government and private buildings across the country and at Bangladesh missions abroad. Major roads and road islands will also be decorated with national flags.

The government has also planned discussions at district and upazila levels, children’s drawing competitions, special programmes on television and radio, and cultural events organised by the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The Armed Forces will hold programmes, including a colourful display at Army Stadium in Dhaka.

The BNP has announced a seven-day programme from 5-11 November to mark the occasion, according to a press release issued by the party.

Under the schedule, the national and party flags will be hoisted at the BNP central office in Nayapaltan and party offices across the country at 6am tomorrow.

At 11am, Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, along with party leaders and activists, will place wreaths and offer Fateha at the graves of late president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

The party will bring out a rally from in front of its central office in Nayapaltan at 3pm. Rallies will also be held in district and metropolitan areas across the country tomorrow, while BNP units at thana and upazila levels will hold rallies on 8 November.

The party’s affiliated and associate organisations will also hold separate programmes, including discussion meetings and a photography exhibition by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal at Dhaka University.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/national-revolution-and-solidarity-day-be-observed-tomorrow-1594686