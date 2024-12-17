Nasiruddin Patwary: No election before fascists brought to justice

Nasiruddin Patwary, convener of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, has said no election will take place in Bangladesh until those associated with the Awami League and their fascist allies are brought to justice.

Patwary made the statement on Monday while paying tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar, marking Victory Day.

Responding to a journalist’s question regarding Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus’s hint at elections in 2026, Patwary firmly stated: “No election will happen before we ensure justice for those responsible for atrocities.

“Even after 1971, we failed to hold accountable those who sided against Bangladesh’s independence. Similarly, those responsible for Jehad’s killing in the 1990s also escaped justice. Learning from these historical failures, we must ensure justice before conducting any elections.

“If elections are held before justice is served, it will be a betrayal to the blood of the thousands of martyrs and the sacrifices of countless injured citizens. We urge all parties, groups, and communities to support the justice process and fulfil the dreams of a just and prosperous Bangladesh.”

Patwary also announced plans to form a political party within the next one or two months.

“The Jatiya Nagorik Committee has not yet officially emerged as a political party. However, we represent a movement inspired by the 2024 uprising, which united forces to defeat Awami fascism,” he said.

Our goal is to rebuild Bangladesh, free from corruption, extortion, and injustice, and to present the nation as a dreamland on the global stage,” Patwary added.

Calling for resistance against external aggression, particularly from New Delhi, Patwary emphasized: “Today, we celebrate Victory Day as a day free from Awami fascism and Delhi’s interference. We urge the youth to protect Bangladesh’s sovereignty, ensuring our geographical integrity and independence remain intact in the face of any future challenges.”

