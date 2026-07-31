Nahid urges vigilance to prevent Shahabuddin from leaving country

National Citizens Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam today (24 July) urged all to remain vigilant to ensure that former president Mohammed Shahabuddin does not leave the country on the pretext of illness or any other excuse.

Addressing the party’s “July March” programme in Netrokona, he also called on the government to arrest the former president without delay.

“Immediately after the election, the president, who was an associate of the fascist regime, should have been removed. The BNP has now, according to its plan, forced the president to resign. We understand this game,” Nahid said.

“We must remain vigilant so that this associate of the fascist regime cannot secure a safe exit or flee abroad on the pretext of illness or any other excuse. The government must immediately arrest the corrupt former president,” he added.

Referring to the condition of the haor region, Nahid said the party had spent the day visiting different areas and found transport infrastructure to be poor.

He also said academic activities at Netrokona Medical College have yet to begin and that the university in the district remains non-functional.

“The haor is a national asset. A special development plan should be taken for the haor region, and dedicated allocations should be made for the development of its deprived residents,” he said.

Among others, NCP Northern Region Chief Organiser Sarjis Alam, the party’s Netrokona mayoral candidate Md Sohag Mia Pritom, Jatiya Chhatra Shakti leader Khan Talat Mahmud Rafi, and central and local party leaders attended the event.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/nahid-urges-vigilance-prevent-shahabuddin-leaving-country-1497036