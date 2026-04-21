Nahid Rana was decisive factor, says NZ opener Kelly

New Zealand opener Nick Kelly has credited Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana as the decisive factor in his side’s six-wicket defeat in the second ODI, praising the young fast bowler’s pace, consistency and ability to break partnerships at crucial moments.

Nahid delivered a match-winning spell, claiming a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh bowled New Zealand out for 198 in 48.3 overs before chasing down the target comfortably to level the three-match series.

“He’s a really exciting young talent. He bowls with good pace, and the wicket suited him. There was a bit more grass, and he got some swing at mid-to-high 140s,” Kelly said.

The opener, who top-scored for New Zealand with 83, said Nahid’s improved execution compared to the first ODI was a major difference in the match.

“He attacked the stumps more, got swing, and used the extra bounce well. An example is Will Young’s wicket – good pace and bounce. Maintaining 145-plus speeds in that heat was very impressive,” he said.

Kelly also highlighted Nahid’s immediate impact at the start of spells, describing him as a bowler who gives batters no time to settle.

“He comes in and is on the money from ball one. There are no warm-up deliveries. As a batting unit, you need to be ready straight away,” he said.

He further noted Nahid’s effectiveness in breaking developing partnerships during the middle overs.

“He was used in short bursts to bowl fast and make things happen. Every time we built something, he came in and broke it,” Kelly added.

Reflecting on New Zealand’s total, Kelly admitted the score of 198 was below par in the conditions.

“You always believe the total is defendable, but in reflection, we probably needed 240-250. Bangladesh’s batters came out with intent and put us under pressure early,” he said.

New Zealand had won the opening ODI by 26 runs but were outplayed in the second match. Kelly, however, remained optimistic ahead of the series decider.

“It’s one-all now. We’ll take the learning, rest, and be ready for the next game,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/nahid-rana-was-decisive-factor-says-nz-opener-kelly-1416896