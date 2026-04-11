Mustafizur, Nahid to return from PSL as BCB names unchanged squad for New Zealand ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced an unchanged 15-member squad today (11 April) for the first two ODIs of the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

To ensure availability for national duty, fast bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Nahid Rana, along with opening batsman Tanzid Hasan, are returning to Bangladesh midway through their stints in the Pakistan Super League.

The board had issued their No Objection Certificates for the overseas franchise tournament with a strict expiration date of 12 April.

Selectors opted for continuity for the New Zealand assignment, retaining the exact roster that featured in the team’s recent white-ball series against Pakistan.

Bangladesh squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Nahid Rana.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/mustafizur-nahid-return-psl-bcb-names-unchanged-squad-new-zealand-odis-1408471