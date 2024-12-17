Mosharraf: Chief adviser’s polls remarks welcomed, but BNP wants roadmap

Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a senior member of the BNP standing committee and former minister, has said although the chief adviser’s comment on elections has given some reassurance to the nation, the party thinks that there needs to be a specific election roadmap.

Mosharraf, while addressing a Victory Day rally organized by the Comilla South BNP to mark Victory Day on Monday, mentioned Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s statement earlier in the day that elections could be held late next year or in early 2026, after completing necessary reforms.

“The people are waiting for the announcement of election dates. We believe if the Election Commission is sincere, this process can be expedited. Over the past 15 and a half years, the fascist Hasina government deprived the people of their voting rights,” the BNP leader said.

The former minister continued: “The people of Bangladesh aspire to democracy and have repeatedly sacrificed their lives to establish it. The fascist Hasina government snatched away the people’s voting rights and destroyed the country’s law and order, judiciary, economy, and education system. It institutionalized corruption and looting.

“To escape this dire situation, the people risked their lives in protests and movements. Most recently, students and citizens united in a common cause and took to the streets… They will not allow any further rise in fascism in the country.”

Thousands of leaders and activists from various wards of the city and different upazilas of the district participated in the event, carrying banners and festoons.

dhaka tribune