Morning Briefing — Thursday, November 5, 2026

1. World developments

Lower perceived risk of a wider Iran war drove another sharp fall in oil. Brent and WTI dropped more than 8% Wednesday and extended losses overnight to roughly $93.65 and $86.98. Traders are betting that Democratic control of Congress may constrain further U.S. military escalation, while Qatar continues mediating between Washington and Tehran. However, no peace agreement has been reached. MarketScreener India

Why it matters: Cheaper oil could ease global inflation and transport costs, but prices remain vulnerable to renewed fighting or disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent and WTI dropped more than 8% Wednesday and extended losses overnight to roughly $93.65 and $86.98. Traders are betting that Democratic control of Congress may constrain further U.S. military escalation, while Qatar continues mediating between Washington and Tehran. However, no peace agreement has been reached. MarketScreener India Cheaper oil could ease global inflation and transport costs, but prices remain vulnerable to renewed fighting or disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. Russia reported fresh attacks on Ukrainian transport, logistics and power infrastructure. Moscow said its overnight strikes hit railway equipment, a logistics hub in Kharkiv and a power station in Dnipropetrovsk. It also claimed a cargo vessel southwest of Odesa was attacked; Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield account. reuters.com

Why it matters: The attacks threaten Ukraine’s winter energy supply and export logistics days before planned U.S.-Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.

Moscow said its overnight strikes hit railway equipment, a logistics hub in Kharkiv and a power station in Dnipropetrovsk. It also claimed a cargo vessel southwest of Odesa was attacked; Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield account. reuters.com The attacks threaten Ukraine’s winter energy supply and export logistics days before planned U.S.-Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. Turkey is moving to join a collective-defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The agreement contains an Article 5-style provision treating an attack on one member as an attack on all, although Turkey’s expected contribution would initially emphasize equipment, intelligence and weapons systems. reuters.com

Why it matters: The pact adds a significant new security alignment linking NATO’s second-largest military with two pivotal Muslim-majority states amid Iranian and Houthi tensions.

The agreement contains an Article 5-style provision treating an attack on one member as an attack on all, although Turkey’s expected contribution would initially emphasize equipment, intelligence and weapons systems. reuters.com The pact adds a significant new security alignment linking NATO’s second-largest military with two pivotal Muslim-majority states amid Iranian and Houthi tensions. Global markets treated the Democratic U.S. sweep as reducing policy uncertainty. Stocks advanced, Treasury yields declined and the dollar weakened as investors anticipated more checks on tariffs, military escalation and executive policy changes. Metrobank Wealth Insights

Why it matters: Divided government may reduce abrupt policy shifts, but it also raises the prospect of budget, debt-ceiling and regulatory confrontations.

2. South Asia

Bangladesh’s garment-wage dispute entered a critical negotiating phase. The new wage board began discussions as workers demanded a monthly minimum of 30,000 taka, up from 12,500. Clashes and roadblocks around Dhaka have forced hundreds of factories to suspend production during the spring-order season; buyers are monitoring possible delays. MarketScreener Canada

Why it matters: Apparel supplies more than 80% of Bangladesh’s export earnings and employs about four million people, making a prolonged shutdown both an economic and political risk.

The new wage board began discussions as workers demanded a monthly minimum of 30,000 taka, up from 12,500. Clashes and roadblocks around Dhaka have forced hundreds of factories to suspend production during the spring-order season; buyers are monitoring possible delays. MarketScreener Canada Apparel supplies more than 80% of Bangladesh’s export earnings and employs about four million people, making a prolonged shutdown both an economic and political risk. Cyclone Murasu weakened, but flooding and agricultural damage continued in southern India. Its remnants became a low-pressure area over Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh, while heavy rainfall swelled rivers and damaged cotton, chilli and paddy crops. Local reporting put the death toll at four. APSDMA

Why it matters: Flooding may disrupt regional transport, food production and rural incomes even after the storm’s winds subside.

Its remnants became a low-pressure area over Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh, while heavy rainfall swelled rivers and damaged cotton, chilli and paddy crops. Local reporting put the death toll at four. APSDMA Flooding may disrupt regional transport, food production and rural incomes even after the storm’s winds subside. Seasonal air pollution is intensifying across northern India and Pakistan. Crop-residue burning typically reaches its second annual peak in November, adding to already hazardous urban pollution. reuters.com

Why it matters: The recurring smog crisis strains public health systems, transportation and bilateral efforts to address a cross-border environmental problem.

No comparably consequential, well-verified development emerged overnight from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives or Afghanistan.

3. Maritime news

India-Europe container service returned to the Red Sea–Suez route. The Atlanta Express departed Salalah on November 4 as the first westbound sailing of Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s rerouted ME1 service, replacing the longer Cape of Good Hope passage. The carriers stressed that continued use of Suez depends on regional security. Maersk

Why it matters: The shorter route can reduce fuel use and transit time for Indian and European cargo, but it puts crews and ships back into a still-volatile corridor.

The Atlanta Express departed Salalah on November 4 as the first westbound sailing of Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s rerouted ME1 service, replacing the longer Cape of Good Hope passage. The carriers stressed that continued use of Suez depends on regional security. Maersk The shorter route can reduce fuel use and transit time for Indian and European cargo, but it puts crews and ships back into a still-volatile corridor. Hormuz traffic has recovered despite continuing attacks and higher security costs. Analysts said crude shipments were approaching pre-war levels. UKMTO’s latest incident log nevertheless includes a tanker hit near Limah, Oman, and an Indian-crewed dhow attacked while leaving Hormuz. au.investing.com

Why it matters: Physical flows are improving, but war-risk insurance, security precautions and the possibility of sudden closures remain embedded in freight costs.

Analysts said crude shipments were approaching pre-war levels. UKMTO’s latest incident log nevertheless includes a tanker hit near Limah, Oman, and an Indian-crewed dhow attacked while leaving Hormuz. au.investing.com Physical flows are improving, but war-risk insurance, security precautions and the possibility of sudden closures remain embedded in freight costs. The Black Sea maritime conflict remains an expanding commercial hazard. Russia’s latest statement included an unverified claim of an attack on a cargo ship southwest of Odesa, following a series of recent strikes near Romanian and Bulgarian waters that prompted NATO to strengthen maritime surveillance. Yahoo News Malaysia

Why it matters: Repeated attacks near NATO states could increase insurance costs, constrain Ukrainian exports and create escalation risks extending beyond the combatants.

4. United States