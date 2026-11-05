Morning Briefing — Thursday, November 5, 2026
1. World developments
- Lower perceived risk of a wider Iran war drove another sharp fall in oil. Brent and WTI dropped more than 8% Wednesday and extended losses overnight to roughly $93.65 and $86.98. Traders are betting that Democratic control of Congress may constrain further U.S. military escalation, while Qatar continues mediating between Washington and Tehran. However, no peace agreement has been reached. MarketScreener India
Why it matters: Cheaper oil could ease global inflation and transport costs, but prices remain vulnerable to renewed fighting or disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.
- Russia reported fresh attacks on Ukrainian transport, logistics and power infrastructure. Moscow said its overnight strikes hit railway equipment, a logistics hub in Kharkiv and a power station in Dnipropetrovsk. It also claimed a cargo vessel southwest of Odesa was attacked; Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield account. reuters.com
Why it matters: The attacks threaten Ukraine’s winter energy supply and export logistics days before planned U.S.-Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.
- Turkey is moving to join a collective-defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The agreement contains an Article 5-style provision treating an attack on one member as an attack on all, although Turkey’s expected contribution would initially emphasize equipment, intelligence and weapons systems. reuters.com
Why it matters: The pact adds a significant new security alignment linking NATO’s second-largest military with two pivotal Muslim-majority states amid Iranian and Houthi tensions.
- Global markets treated the Democratic U.S. sweep as reducing policy uncertainty. Stocks advanced, Treasury yields declined and the dollar weakened as investors anticipated more checks on tariffs, military escalation and executive policy changes. Metrobank Wealth Insights
Why it matters: Divided government may reduce abrupt policy shifts, but it also raises the prospect of budget, debt-ceiling and regulatory confrontations.
2. South Asia
- Bangladesh’s garment-wage dispute entered a critical negotiating phase. The new wage board began discussions as workers demanded a monthly minimum of 30,000 taka, up from 12,500. Clashes and roadblocks around Dhaka have forced hundreds of factories to suspend production during the spring-order season; buyers are monitoring possible delays. MarketScreener Canada
Why it matters: Apparel supplies more than 80% of Bangladesh’s export earnings and employs about four million people, making a prolonged shutdown both an economic and political risk.
- Cyclone Murasu weakened, but flooding and agricultural damage continued in southern India. Its remnants became a low-pressure area over Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh, while heavy rainfall swelled rivers and damaged cotton, chilli and paddy crops. Local reporting put the death toll at four. APSDMA
Why it matters: Flooding may disrupt regional transport, food production and rural incomes even after the storm’s winds subside.
- Seasonal air pollution is intensifying across northern India and Pakistan. Crop-residue burning typically reaches its second annual peak in November, adding to already hazardous urban pollution. reuters.com
Why it matters: The recurring smog crisis strains public health systems, transportation and bilateral efforts to address a cross-border environmental problem.
No comparably consequential, well-verified development emerged overnight from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives or Afghanistan.
3. Maritime news
- India-Europe container service returned to the Red Sea–Suez route. The Atlanta Express departed Salalah on November 4 as the first westbound sailing of Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s rerouted ME1 service, replacing the longer Cape of Good Hope passage. The carriers stressed that continued use of Suez depends on regional security. Maersk
Why it matters: The shorter route can reduce fuel use and transit time for Indian and European cargo, but it puts crews and ships back into a still-volatile corridor.
- Hormuz traffic has recovered despite continuing attacks and higher security costs. Analysts said crude shipments were approaching pre-war levels. UKMTO’s latest incident log nevertheless includes a tanker hit near Limah, Oman, and an Indian-crewed dhow attacked while leaving Hormuz. au.investing.com
Why it matters: Physical flows are improving, but war-risk insurance, security precautions and the possibility of sudden closures remain embedded in freight costs.
- The Black Sea maritime conflict remains an expanding commercial hazard. Russia’s latest statement included an unverified claim of an attack on a cargo ship southwest of Odesa, following a series of recent strikes near Romanian and Bulgarian waters that prompted NATO to strengthen maritime surveillance. Yahoo News Malaysia
Why it matters: Repeated attacks near NATO states could increase insurance costs, constrain Ukrainian exports and create escalation risks extending beyond the combatants.
4. United States
- Democrats began defining how they will use control of both chambers of Congress. The party is projected to hold at least 54 Senate seats and gained at least 30 House seats. Leaders pledged oversight of the Trump administration and greater leverage over spending, healthcare and economic policy; President Trump accepted the election losses. apnews.com
Why it matters: Washington is entering two years of divided government, with legislation likely to slow but congressional investigations and budget confrontations set to intensify.
- The Senate result sharply restricts Trump’s ability to reshape the federal judiciary. Democrats assume control January 3 after Republicans confirmed 56 life-tenured judges during the first two years of Trump’s second term. investing.com
Why it matters: Judicial nominations—including any potential Supreme Court vacancy—will now require Democratic cooperation.
- Cost-of-living pressure was the clearest electoral warning. An AP voter survey found roughly nine in ten voters considered living costs important, while about two-thirds blamed Trump’s policies for inflation. Consumer prices had risen 3.7% over the preceding year. apnews.com
Why it matters: Inflation, tariffs, energy costs and healthcare are likely to dominate the new Congress’s policy agenda.
- The next immediate fiscal test is the December 11 government-funding deadline. Longer-term attention is turning to a possible 2027 debt-ceiling confrontation, although the borrowing limit is not expected to bind soon. reuters.com
Why it matters: Even without an imminent default risk, political brinkmanship can disrupt agencies, Treasury markets and business confidence.