Morning Briefing — Thursday, November 12, 2026

1. World developments

Russia and Ukraine agreed to a major prisoner exchange but made little progress toward ending the war. The two-day Abu Dhabi talks concluded with an agreement in principle, with numbers to be determined today. U.S. mediators said low trust, territory and security guarantees remain the main obstacles. The Straits Times

Why it matters: The exchange is a meaningful humanitarian result, but neither Moscow nor Kyiv showed willingness to compromise on Donbas or Ukraine’s future alignment.

The two-day Abu Dhabi talks concluded with an agreement in principle, with numbers to be determined today. U.S. mediators said low trust, territory and security guarantees remain the main obstacles. The Straits Times The exchange is a meaningful humanitarian result, but neither Moscow nor Kyiv showed willingness to compromise on Donbas or Ukraine’s future alignment. U.S. envoys will continue shuttle diplomacy. Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are expected to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow and then Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin. European representatives consulted Kyiv in Abu Dhabi but were excluded from direct discussions with Russia. ABC News

Why it matters: Moving discussions to the presidential level could test whether the territorial impasse reflects negotiating positions or final political decisions.

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are expected to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow and then Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin. European representatives consulted Kyiv in Abu Dhabi but were excluded from direct discussions with Russia. ABC News Moving discussions to the presidential level could test whether the territorial impasse reflects negotiating positions or final political decisions. Fighting continued despite the talks. Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, while Russian officials said 627 Ukrainian drones were intercepted. A drone attack caused a fire at Ust-Luga—one of Russia’s principal Baltic oil-export ports—and injured three workers. ABC News

Why it matters: Both governments remain committed to military pressure, threatening power infrastructure, energy exports and the credibility of further negotiations.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, while Russian officials said 627 Ukrainian drones were intercepted. A drone attack caused a fire at Ust-Luga—one of Russia’s principal Baltic oil-export ports—and injured three workers. ABC News Both governments remain committed to military pressure, threatening power infrastructure, energy exports and the credibility of further negotiations. Oil-market risks shifted back toward Hormuz. Iranian claims of new mine-related tanker explosions reinforced concerns that any political agreement would still require mine clearance, lower war-risk premiums and renewed shipowner confidence before normal trade could resume. reuters.com

Why it matters: Energy prices may remain volatile even if U.S.–Iran tensions ease because physical navigation risks cannot be removed immediately.

2. South Asia

Sri Lanka presents its 2027 budget today. The planned framework includes total authorized expenditure of approximately 9.92 trillion rupees , a 3.8-trillion-rupee net-borrowing ceiling and roughly 2 trillion rupees in capital allocations. Reports indicate no major tax-rate increases, a possible higher PAYE threshold and investment in roads, railways, ports, logistics and rural connectivity. Parliament News

Why it matters: The budget must provide household relief while preserving the fiscal targets needed for a roughly $345 million IMF disbursement and eventual return to bond markets.

The planned framework includes total authorized expenditure of approximately , a net-borrowing ceiling and roughly in capital allocations. Reports indicate no major tax-rate increases, a possible higher PAYE threshold and investment in roads, railways, ports, logistics and rural connectivity. Parliament News The budget must provide household relief while preserving the fiscal targets needed for a roughly $345 million IMF disbursement and eventual return to bond markets. Sri Lanka’s recovery remains vulnerable despite substantial progress. The economy has expanded for 12 consecutive quarters and reserves reached about $6.9 billion, but Colombo inflation has risen to 8.3%, poverty remains above pre-crisis levels and new foreign borrowing could cost 11%–12%. reuters.com

Why it matters: The budget’s quality will depend less on headline spending than on implementation, private investment and maintaining debt sustainability.

The economy has expanded for 12 consecutive quarters and reserves reached about $6.9 billion, but Colombo inflation has risen to 8.3%, poverty remains above pre-crisis levels and new foreign borrowing could cost 11%–12%. reuters.com The budget’s quality will depend less on headline spending than on implementation, private investment and maintaining debt sustainability. Bangladesh’s garment-wage negotiations remain unresolved. Worker representatives have proposed a 32,000-taka minimum, compared with the current 12,500 taka, but the wage board has not announced a final figure.

Why it matters: Further delay risks renewed factory disruption during an important export-production period.

Worker representatives have proposed a minimum, compared with the current 12,500 taka, but the wage board has not announced a final figure. Further delay risks renewed factory disruption during an important export-production period. Bangladesh maintains that Sheikh Hasina cannot receive a new passport. Authorities cite her conviction and fugitive status while continuing to pursue her return from India through extradition or a prisoner-transfer arrangement.

Why it matters: The dispute is becoming an increasingly sensitive test of Bangladesh–India relations and the credibility of Bangladesh’s judicial process.

No similarly consequential, independently verified overnight development emerged from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives or Afghanistan.

3. Major maritime news

Iran says two oil supertankers were disabled by major explosions Wednesday night. The Revolutionary Guards said the vessels ignored warnings and entered an unauthorized Hormuz route; state media later attributed the explosions to naval mines. Vessel identities, crew status, damage and pollution were not independently confirmed. reuters.com

Why it matters: If mine use is confirmed, operators face a persistent underwater hazard requiring surveying and clearance—not merely avoidance of projectile attacks.

The Revolutionary Guards said the vessels ignored warnings and entered an unauthorized Hormuz route; state media later attributed the explosions to naval mines. Vessel identities, crew status, damage and pollution were not independently confirmed. reuters.com If mine use is confirmed, operators face a persistent underwater hazard requiring surveying and clearance—not merely avoidance of projectile attacks. UKMTO has not yet formally connected Iran’s claims to its recent tanker advisories. Advisory 202 concerned an unidentified tanker in Hormuz with unknown crew and damage status; incident 201 involved a projectile strike northeast of Limah, Oman, with the crew safe and no initial pollution. ukmto.org

Why it matters: Conflicting and incomplete accounts make it premature to determine whether the vessels, causes or locations correspond.

Advisory 202 concerned an unidentified tanker in Hormuz with unknown crew and damage status; incident 201 involved a projectile strike northeast of Limah, Oman, with the crew safe and no initial pollution. ukmto.org Conflicting and incomplete accounts make it premature to determine whether the vessels, causes or locations correspond. The Gulf threat is now a combination of projectiles, possible mines and military enforcement. Recent cases include the evacuated burning tanker near Khasab, repeated outbound tanker strikes and a commercial vessel disabled by U.S. forces after an alleged blockade violation. ukmto.org

Why it matters: Owners, charterers and insurers must assess several distinct hazards—each with different legal, navigational and coverage implications.

Recent cases include the evacuated burning tanker near Khasab, repeated outbound tanker strikes and a commercial vessel disabled by U.S. forces after an alleged blockade violation. ukmto.org Owners, charterers and insurers must assess several distinct hazards—each with different legal, navigational and coverage implications. The Ust-Luga fire adds another maritime-energy vulnerability. A Ukrainian drone attack reportedly caused a fire and injured three workers at the Russian Baltic port, a major outlet for oil and petroleum products. ABC News

Why it matters: Simultaneous threats to Gulf shipping and Russian export terminals increase uncertainty over available oil cargoes, tanker employment and freight rates.

A Ukrainian drone attack reportedly caused a fire and injured three workers at the Russian Baltic port, a major outlet for oil and petroleum products. ABC News Simultaneous threats to Gulf shipping and Russian export terminals increase uncertainty over available oil cargoes, tanker employment and freight rates. Commercial recovery through Hormuz will lag behind any ceasefire. Mine clearance, vessel inspections, salvage operations, insurance re-rating and crew acceptance would all be required before shipowners restore normal schedules.

Why it matters: Political announcements may move oil prices immediately, but physical shipping capacity and reliability recover more slowly.

4. United States