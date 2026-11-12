Morning Briefing — Thursday, November 12, 2026
1. World developments
- Russia and Ukraine agreed to a major prisoner exchange but made little progress toward ending the war. The two-day Abu Dhabi talks concluded with an agreement in principle, with numbers to be determined today. U.S. mediators said low trust, territory and security guarantees remain the main obstacles. The Straits Times
Why it matters: The exchange is a meaningful humanitarian result, but neither Moscow nor Kyiv showed willingness to compromise on Donbas or Ukraine’s future alignment.
- U.S. envoys will continue shuttle diplomacy. Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are expected to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow and then Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin. European representatives consulted Kyiv in Abu Dhabi but were excluded from direct discussions with Russia. ABC News
Why it matters: Moving discussions to the presidential level could test whether the territorial impasse reflects negotiating positions or final political decisions.
- Fighting continued despite the talks. Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, while Russian officials said 627 Ukrainian drones were intercepted. A drone attack caused a fire at Ust-Luga—one of Russia’s principal Baltic oil-export ports—and injured three workers. ABC News
Why it matters: Both governments remain committed to military pressure, threatening power infrastructure, energy exports and the credibility of further negotiations.
- Oil-market risks shifted back toward Hormuz. Iranian claims of new mine-related tanker explosions reinforced concerns that any political agreement would still require mine clearance, lower war-risk premiums and renewed shipowner confidence before normal trade could resume. reuters.com
Why it matters: Energy prices may remain volatile even if U.S.–Iran tensions ease because physical navigation risks cannot be removed immediately.
2. South Asia
- Sri Lanka presents its 2027 budget today. The planned framework includes total authorized expenditure of approximately 9.92 trillion rupees, a 3.8-trillion-rupee net-borrowing ceiling and roughly 2 trillion rupees in capital allocations. Reports indicate no major tax-rate increases, a possible higher PAYE threshold and investment in roads, railways, ports, logistics and rural connectivity. Parliament News
Why it matters: The budget must provide household relief while preserving the fiscal targets needed for a roughly $345 million IMF disbursement and eventual return to bond markets.
- Sri Lanka’s recovery remains vulnerable despite substantial progress. The economy has expanded for 12 consecutive quarters and reserves reached about $6.9 billion, but Colombo inflation has risen to 8.3%, poverty remains above pre-crisis levels and new foreign borrowing could cost 11%–12%. reuters.com
Why it matters: The budget’s quality will depend less on headline spending than on implementation, private investment and maintaining debt sustainability.
- Bangladesh’s garment-wage negotiations remain unresolved. Worker representatives have proposed a 32,000-taka minimum, compared with the current 12,500 taka, but the wage board has not announced a final figure.
Why it matters: Further delay risks renewed factory disruption during an important export-production period.
- Bangladesh maintains that Sheikh Hasina cannot receive a new passport. Authorities cite her conviction and fugitive status while continuing to pursue her return from India through extradition or a prisoner-transfer arrangement.
Why it matters: The dispute is becoming an increasingly sensitive test of Bangladesh–India relations and the credibility of Bangladesh’s judicial process.
No similarly consequential, independently verified overnight development emerged from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives or Afghanistan.
3. Major maritime news
- Iran says two oil supertankers were disabled by major explosions Wednesday night. The Revolutionary Guards said the vessels ignored warnings and entered an unauthorized Hormuz route; state media later attributed the explosions to naval mines. Vessel identities, crew status, damage and pollution were not independently confirmed. reuters.com
Why it matters: If mine use is confirmed, operators face a persistent underwater hazard requiring surveying and clearance—not merely avoidance of projectile attacks.
- UKMTO has not yet formally connected Iran’s claims to its recent tanker advisories. Advisory 202 concerned an unidentified tanker in Hormuz with unknown crew and damage status; incident 201 involved a projectile strike northeast of Limah, Oman, with the crew safe and no initial pollution. ukmto.org
Why it matters: Conflicting and incomplete accounts make it premature to determine whether the vessels, causes or locations correspond.
- The Gulf threat is now a combination of projectiles, possible mines and military enforcement. Recent cases include the evacuated burning tanker near Khasab, repeated outbound tanker strikes and a commercial vessel disabled by U.S. forces after an alleged blockade violation. ukmto.org
Why it matters: Owners, charterers and insurers must assess several distinct hazards—each with different legal, navigational and coverage implications.
- The Ust-Luga fire adds another maritime-energy vulnerability. A Ukrainian drone attack reportedly caused a fire and injured three workers at the Russian Baltic port, a major outlet for oil and petroleum products. ABC News
Why it matters: Simultaneous threats to Gulf shipping and Russian export terminals increase uncertainty over available oil cargoes, tanker employment and freight rates.
- Commercial recovery through Hormuz will lag behind any ceasefire. Mine clearance, vessel inspections, salvage operations, insurance re-rating and crew acceptance would all be required before shipowners restore normal schedules.
Why it matters: Political announcements may move oil prices immediately, but physical shipping capacity and reliability recover more slowly.
4. United States
- A strong majority wants Congress to end the Iran war. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 71% of Americans—including 51% of Republicans—want the incoming Democratic Congress to pass legislation ending the conflict. Majorities also favored repealing Trump-era tariffs. International
Why it matters: The new congressional majority will face public pressure to address foreign-policy costs and affordability immediately after taking office.
- The Justice Department reportedly withheld most congressionally funded anti-trafficking grants. Senator Richard Blumenthal said approximately 75% of the grants had not been awarded during the past two fiscal years, delaying more than $130 million for legal clinics and survivor-service organizations. International
Why it matters: Service providers say the delay is forcing reductions in assistance for trafficking survivors, including children, and is likely to prompt congressional oversight.
- Democratic leaders are pressing for greater scrutiny of Nvidia and China-related chip controls. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries called for answers about the reported foreign-intelligence effort involving CEO Jensen Huang and supported tighter chip-export provisions in the defense authorization bill. International
Why it matters: Corporate-governance questions are becoming intertwined with national-security policy and the broader congressional reassessment of AI regulation.
- Today’s economic calendar includes jobless claims and existing-home sales. Initial claims are expected near 194,000, compared with 189,000 previously; weekly petroleum inventories are also due. ph.investing.com
Why it matters: After stronger employment and inflation data, another resilient labor reading would reinforce expectations of a December Federal Reserve increase.