More than 20% of garment factories declare three-day break, sparking workers’ rush home

More than 20% of Bangladesh’s export-oriented garment factories have declared three- to four-day holidays, prompting thousands of workers to head to their hometowns.

Factory owners said the extended breaks were created by combining public holidays with one or two “bridge holidays”. Gas shortages and lower workloads at some factories also contributed to the decision.

With 5 August a public holiday and Friday the weekly holiday, many factories declared Thursday an additional day off. Workers will make up the lost hours before or after the break, a practice that has become increasingly common in the industry, owners said.

The highest number of factories granting extended leave are located in and around Dhaka, Gazipur, Mymensingh, Savar, Narayanganj and Manikganj.

According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), the country has around 3,000 export-oriented garment factories. If more than 20% declared extended holidays, at least 600 factories are affected.

Inamul Haq Khan, managing director of Ananta Garments and senior vice-president of BGMEA, told The Business Standard that his factory declared a three-day holiday by adding a bridge holiday to the two public holidays.

“We use alternative energy, so the gas shortage does not affect our operations. The extra day off allows workers to visit their villages, and they have already made up the lost working hours,” he said.

Inamul said bridge holidays have become common in recent years and are beneficial for industrial relations. He added that some factories also opted for extended closures because of gas shortages and reduced workloads.

BKMEA President Mohammad Hatem said his factory had also declared a three-day holiday and estimated that about half of the association’s member factories had done the same, citing gas shortages and lower production.

Md Salauddin Chowdhury, chairman of Stylish Garments Limited, said gas shortages were delaying export shipments and forcing factories to suspend operations.

“We have been compelled to declare holidays. Delays in deliveries are putting Bangladesh’s garment industry at risk in the global market,” he said.

Major manufacturers, including Sparrow Group and DBL Group, have also announced three-day breaks. However, Chattogram-based industrialist Rakibul Alam Chowdhury said his factory would remain open except for the official public holidays.

Factory owners and law enforcement officials said around 20% of garment factories in Gazipur declared four-day holidays from Wednesday to Saturday due to gas shortages and the public holiday schedule.

Gazi Jashim Uddin, additional inspector general of the Industrial Police, said about half of Gazipur’s factories remained operational today (5 August).

The extended holidays triggered an Eid-like rush of workers travelling home from Tuesday evening, particularly along the Dhaka-Tangail Highway around the Chandra intersection.

A visit to Chandra, Konabari and Chandana Chowrasta today found thousands of workers waiting for transport. Many alleged that transport operators were charging fares up to three times the usual rate.

“I’m happy to get four days off, but I had to face Eid-like crowds and inflated fares,” said Hafizur Rahman, a garment worker travelling to Sirajganj.

According to Titas Gas, Gazipur receives only 300 million cubic feet of gas daily against a demand of about 550 million cubic feet, leaving a supply gap of around 45%.

Md Saifuzzaman, manager of Titas Gas’s maintenance division, said the shortages are most severe in Kaliakair, Sreepur and the Tongi BSCIC industrial area, while efforts are underway to improve supply.

Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Md Amzad Hossain said around 20% of factories in the district had declared extended holidays, allowing many workers to spend the break with their families in their villages.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/rmg/more-20-garment-factories-declare-three-day-break-sparking-workers-rush-home-1507581