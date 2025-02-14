Potato, broiler chicken prices go up

The price of broiler chicken has increased by about Tk 10 per kg in the market within the span of a week. The price of potato is also slightly high at the retail level. Meanwhile, the supply of bottled soybean oil in the market is not normal yet.

Traders said that the demand of chicken has increased slightly centering the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. This has had an impact on prices. Alongside broiler chicken, the demand for beef has also increased slightly in the market.

This was found after talking to traders and visiting the kitchen markets in Shewrapara, Kazipara, Mohammadpur Krishi Market and Hatirpool Market in the capital on Thursday.

Whiling visiting the market yesterday it was found that broiler chicken was selling for TK 200 to 210 per kg. Last week, the same chicken sold for Tk 190 to 200 per kg. The means, the price has increased by Tk 10 per kg.