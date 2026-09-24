Mongla Port earns record Tk387.95cr revenue in FY26

Mongla Port, the country’s second-largest seaport, earned a record revenue of Tk 387.95 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year, exceeding its target by Tk 40.08 crore.

The port had set a revenue collection target of Tk 347.87 crore for the fiscal year.

Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Chairman Rear Admiral Arif Ahmed Mostafa disclosed the figures at a meeting with journalists from Bagerhat and Mongla press clubs at the port authority auditorium yesterday (22 September).

He said the port also recorded growth in vessel arrivals, cargo handling and container handling during the fiscal year.

A total of 815 vessels arrived at Mongla Port in FY2025-26.

Against a cargo-handling target of 91.50 lakh metric tonnes, the port handled 1.2251 crore metric tonnes, an increase of 18.39 lakh tonnes or 17.66 percent from the previous fiscal year.

Container handling also rose significantly. Against a target of 25,000 TEUs, the port handled 29,714 TEUs, up 8,258 TEUs or 38.49 percent year-on-year.

During the fiscal year, 12,075 reconditioned vehicles were imported through Mongla Port, 496 more than in the previous fiscal year.

The chairman said the authority was holding regular consultations with port users, stakeholders, shipping agents, C&F agents, stevedores and businesses to improve port operations. Activities are also continuing through the Internal Business Development Standing Committee to increase vessel arrivals.

According to the MPA, Mongla currently has annual handling capacities of 1,500 vessels, 15 million metric tonnes of cargo, 100,000 TEUs of containers and 20,000 vehicles.

Several projects are underway to further expand the port’s capacity, including the procurement of support vessels, upgrading of port facilities and construction of container terminals and yards.

Under a support vessel procurement project, the acquisition of two tugboats, a buoy-laying vessel, a search-and-rescue vessel, a pilot mother vessel and a survey-and-research vessel is at the final stage. The project is scheduled for completion by June 2027.

Under the Upgrade of Mongla Port project, financed through India’s Line of Credit-3, plans include constructing two container terminals, a container-handling yard and a delivery yard equipped with modern machinery.

The chairman said implementation of the projects would create additional employment opportunities in shipping, C&F, stevedoring and other port-related sectors.

He said a modern waste-management project for collecting waste generated by ships and industries and removing discharged oil was completed in June 2025. The initiative is expected to reduce pollution in the Pashur Channel and surrounding waterways and help protect the Sundarbans.

Maintaining navigability along the port’s 144-kilometre channel remains a major challenge, he said. Other priorities include ensuring safe and pollution-free navigation, replacing ageing support vessels, procuring new vessels, developing skilled manpower and encouraging greater use of Mongla Port.

The authority is also working to establish Mongla as a direct “first calling port”, increase container vessel arrivals, introduce direct feeder services to major ports including Singapore, and improve road connectivity along the Khulna-Mongla and Khulna-Bhanga routes.

Rear Admiral Arif Ahmed Mostafa said the government’s broader plan is to enhance Mongla Port’s capacity and accelerate trade and economic activity in the country’s southwestern region.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/mongla-port-earns-record-tk-38795cr-revenue-fy26-1551456