Money supply beating output growth pace fuels inflation

Money supply outpacing production growth in the economy ignites inflation in Bangladesh as government borrowing creates liquidity splurge while private-sector-credit flow slows amid production deceleration.

Such is the latest evaluation of the country’s macroeconomic main features by the World Bank, as inflationary pressures remain waywardly high, pushed by broad money supply in excess.

The monetary expansion is becoming more closely associated with the inflationary pressures following the increased supply of broad money, it says.

Broad money, encapsulated M2, growth accelerated from 6.5 per cent in June 2025 to 12.4 per cent in May 2026, while inflation remained elevated through FY2025-26, the latest World Bank (WB) report on Bangladesh has said.

The development financier has predicted that the link (between broad money and inflation) may be strengthening, as monetary expansion increasingly coincides with persistent price pressures.

Broad money or M2 consists of M1 or all currency plus checkable deposits plus small-time and-savings deposits.

It is believed that if the total money supply grows faster than the actual production of goods and services, inflation goes up.

The Bank report says the recent trend suggests that monetary expansion may be contributing more directly to price pressures than in previous years, when the relationship between money-supply growth and inflation was “less pronounced”, the report reads.

The moderation in money-supply growth in earlier periods was partly driven by substantial foreign-exchange sales by Bangladesh Bank (BB).

Recent developments, however, point to a shift in the relationship between liquidity and prices.

Understanding the change requires examining the composition of broad- money expansion.

Growth in M2 has been driven by increases in both net domestic assets (NDA) and net foreign assets (NFA), according to the World Bank.

On the domestic front, the expansion was concentrated in public-sector borrowing, which grew more than 20 per cent.

“Much of the borrowing financed current expenditure, including subsidies and interest payments, rather than productive investment.”

At the same time, private-sector credit growth fell to a multi-decade low, limiting the flow of funds into businesses and constraining economic activity.

On the external side, rising remittance inflows and associated foreign- exchange purchases by the central bank provided an additional source of monetary stimulus.

Consequently, monetary expansion became increasingly detached from productive activity, contributing relatively little to real gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

In earlier periods, money-supply growth was supported by investment capable of expanding production as the private-sector credit growth that period was good.

But the recent increases in M2 have largely reflected fiscal deficits and central bank operations.

With structural bottlenecks constraining output, additional liquidity has increasingly fed into price pressures rather than generating a commensurate increase in production. The relationship between money-supply growth and inflation has also evolved over time.

During FY2017-FY2021, the two variables showed little consistent association.

In FY2022-FY2025, however, inflation surged above 9.0 per cent and remained persistently elevated, even as M2 growth moderated.

The World Bank has attributed much of the inflation surge, however, to supply-side shocks, particularly sharp increases in fuel prices and a significant depreciation of the local currency.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/money-supply-beating-output-growth-pace-fuels-inflation