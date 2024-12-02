Modi meets top cops on Bangladesh, Myanmar border security issues

India’s emerging security concerns along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar were discussed at a two-day conference of the country’s top police officials addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhubaneshwar, the capital of Odisha.

During the conference which ended today, “in-depth discussions were held on existing and emerging challenges to national security, including counter terrorism, left wing extremism, cybercrime, economic security, immigration, coastal security and narco-trafficking, ” a readout issued by the Prime Minister’s Office this evening said.

“Deliberations were also held on emerging security concerns along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies for countering malicious narratives,” it said adding “a review was undertaken of ……the security situation in the neighborhood,” according to the readout.

The prime minister, who interacted with the security officials on the first day and spoke at the concluding session of the conference today, “offered valuable insights during the proceedings and laid a roadmap for the future,” said the statement.

In his concluding address, Modi noted that wide-ranging discussions had been held during the conference on national and international dimensions of security challenges and expressed satisfaction on the counter strategies which had emerged from the discussions, it said.

The conference was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, principal secretary to the PM, national security adviser, ministers of state for home and central home secretary.

The conference, held in a hybrid format, was also attended by director generals of police and inspector generals of police of all states and federally-ruled territories and heads of the central armed police forces, physically and by over 750 officers of various ranks virtually from all states and federally-ruled territories.

Daily Star