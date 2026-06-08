Mob rule, unruly groups rising again in politics: Jubo Dal president

Jubo Dal President Abdul Monayem Munna speaks at an exchange meeting with the newly elected leaders of the party’s central committee at Hotel Victory in the capital’s Nayapaltan on 8 June. Photo: TBS

Jubo Dal President Abdul Monayem Munna has said mob rule and unruly groups are once again raising their heads in Bangladesh’s politics.

“Politics cannot be sustained for long through clever rhetoric. If anyone tries to secure a position through mob violence, people will not take it well,” he said today (8 June) while speaking at a meeting held at a hotel in the capital’s Naya Paltan.

The meeting was organised with the newly elected leaders of Jubo Dal’s central committee to discuss the current political situation and strengthen organisational capacity.

“Speak in political language, carry out organisational work, and refrain from reckless statements and comments,” Munna urged political parties.

On the new Jubo Dal panel, he said the sacrifices and struggles of every leader and activist on the streets had been evaluated while forming the committee.

“We have retained around 114 members from the previous committee. We have recognised and considered their struggles and contributions on the streets. However, we could not accommodate a few other dedicated leaders,” he said.

Munna said the 151-member committee was formed after scrutiny in line with the instructions of the party high command.

“We will try to include at least 100 more members in the committee. We will try to evaluate them there. So, there is no reason for anyone to be frustrated,” he added.

Replying to a question, Munna said no one was given a position in the committee based on seniority.

“Everyone’s contribution to the movement and struggle was considered. In the past, due to adverse circumstances, Jubo Dal leaders and activists could not properly carry out social programmes. In the future, such programmes will be organised on a larger scale,” he said.

‘Damaging party’s reputation will be tolerated’

At the same meeting, Jubo Dal General Secretary Mohammad Nurul Islam Nayan warned that no one will be spared if they damage the reputation of the party.

“No matter how important your role is, you must not get involved in any wrongdoing that tarnishes the party’s image or damages the popularity of BNP. No one involved in such activities will be spared,” Nayan said, addressing party leaders and activists.

He said many leaders had been expelled, committees had been dissolved and show-cause notices had been issued at different times following allegations after the July Uprising.

“In some cases, we even held press conferences and urged law enforcement agencies to arrest the accused. Many of these leaders and activists were close to us,” Nayan said.

“They had contributions to the party and played roles in movements and struggles. Even then, organisational action was taken against them in the interest of maintaining party discipline,” he added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/mob-rule-unruly-groups-rising-again-politics-jubo-dal-president-1457046