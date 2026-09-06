Mirza Abbas warns of conspiracies against BNP within and outside party

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas on Saturday warned that conspiracies are being hatched both within and outside the party, urging Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman to remain cautious and ensure that no one could damage the party’s image.

Speaking at a discussion marking the BNP’s 48th founding anniversary at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium, Abbas told Tarique that “many things are happening” that may not always reach his ears.

“There are conspiracies against this party. They are coming from within the party as well as from outside. We have to keep an eye on this,” he said.

Abbas, a political adviser to the Prime Minister, urged party leaders and activists to inform the BNP Chairman of anything they learn that could affect the party.

“Some leaders and activists speak very nicely in front of you, but they do not speak nicely outside. You should be a little cautious about these matters,” he said, addressing Tarique.

The BNP leader also cautioned that some individuals are tarnishing the BNP’s image through their words and actions.

“Your good works are being destroyed by the bad words and bad deeds of some bad people. Please keep an eye on this,” he said.

Abbas, who returned home on September 2 after receiving treatment abroad for around five and a half months, attended the programme in a wheelchair despite not having fully recovered.

He urged party leaders and activists to protect the BNP’s reputation.

“Whatever you do or do not do, please keep the party alive. This party will keep the country alive,” he said.

Abbas said the BNP had survived 48 years despite persecution, imprisonment and attacks against its leaders.

“This party has not come to die or break apart. The party cannot be defamed because of one or two people,” he said.

Paying tribute to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and former BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Abbas said the BNP represented the spirit of independence, democracy and people’s rights.

“BNP is not merely the name of a political party. BNP means the spirit of independence, BNP means democracy, BNP means people’s rights,” he said.

The BNP leader called on party leaders and activists to remain united and strengthen Tarique’s hands to build a Bangladesh centred on the people.

“Many storms have come, but we did not break. We faced persecution, but we did not bow our heads,” Abbas said.

‘Many conspiracies against Tarique’

Abbas directly warned Tarique that he could face further conspiracies.

“Many conspiracies are being hatched against this party, and many more will be. Many conspiracies will be hatched against you, our leader. Please remain cautious,” he said.

The BNP leader said he will share details of such matters with Tarique if asked privately.

He also referred to the deaths of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia while stressing the need for caution.

Abbas, visibly emotional, said he has deep affection for the BNP and has no intention of leaving the party. “I love this party very much.”

He recalled that he entered politics under Ziaur Rahman and received Khaleda Zia’s affection and support.

“I came into politics through the hands of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman, received the affection of Deshnetri Khaleda Zia, and I want to end my political life by doing politics with you,” Abbas told Tarique.

He said he might not always be able to remain as active as before because of his age and physical condition, but there was no reason for him to move away from Tarique or the BNP. “I will end my politics in BNP, InshaAllah.”

The discussion was chaired by BNP acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and moderated by BNP Publicity Secretary and State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Sultan Salauddin Tuku.

BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Economist Mahbub Ullah, BNP Standing Committee members Amanullah Aman, Farhad Halim and Ismail Zabihullah, among others, spoke at the programme.

BNP Standing Committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Selima Rahman and AZM Zahid Hossain were also present.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/politics/mirza-abbas-warns-of-conspiracies-against-bnp-within-and-outside-party