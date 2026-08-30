Mirza Abbas likely to return home on September 2: BNP Media Cell

Prime Minister’s Political Adviser and Dhaka-8 MP Mirza Abbas may return home on Wednesday (September 2) after receiving treatment in Singapore and Malaysia for five months, said BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan today.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Mirza is scheduled to land in Dhaka at around 9:00pm on Wednesday, he said.

Abbas, a BNP Standing Committee member and lawmaker, has recovered considerably following treatment and is returning home on the advice of his medical board, Sayrul said.

Abbas had initially received treatment in Singapore before being transferred to Malaysia for physiotherapy. His wife, Afroza Abbas, recently said he was “feeling much better” while undergoing treatment at Prince Court Medical Centre in Malaysia.

He was taken by air ambulance to Singapore General Hospital on March 15. He was later shifted to Prince Court Medical Centre, where he underwent physiotherapy for about a month and showed significant improvement.

Earlier, on March 11, Mirza suddenly lost consciousness during iftar and was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara, Dhaka. A medical team comprising neurological specialists subsequently performed brain surgery on him.

Following the surgery and subsequent treatment, doctors advised him to undergo physiotherapy, leading to his transfer to Malaysia.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/news/mirza-abbas-likely-return-home-september-2-bnp-media-cell-4260126