Miraz’s ‘big heartedness’ in time out retraction

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) almost witnessed its first time out dismissal today in the match between Khulna Tigers and Chittagong Kings.

Khulna captain Mehedi Hasan Miraz appealed for time out against Chittagong batter Tom O’Connell after he was late to the middle and not ready to face the bowler inside the allotted two minutes.

The on-field umpire gave O’Connell out but Miraz then had a change of heart and recalled the batter, who then proceeded to get dismissed for a golden duck.

For opposition skipper Mohammad Mithun, Miraz calling the batter back was a show of great sportsmanship.

“Miraz gave an example of his big heartedness and you have to give him credit. In a T20 match, this shouldn’t happen as the batter needs to be ready. He [O’Connell] was late in getting ready, maybe he didn’t expect that the wickets would fall so quickly,” Chittagong skipper Mithun said.

“It’s a rule in cricket. If you don’t go out in time, the fielding side will appeal. You have to give credit to Miraz for retracting it.”

Faruque’s venture with wickets

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed made a guest appearance in commentary today during the first match and later spoke with reporters at the press box about what instruction he gave the groundsmen regarding preparing wickets in BPL.

The BCB president said he relayed specific instructions to the groundsmen upon watching the wickets at St Kitts during Bangladesh’s recent Caribbean tour.

“The wicket there [St Kitts] was better than a cement wicket. Batters could play shots so effortlessly,” Faruque told the reporters.

“I told the groundsman I want to see good wickets in BPL. If the wicket is good, the bowlers learn how to bowl on good wickets. There is some lateral movements on this pitch. The grass on it is 2.5mm. otherwise else it will turn and become slower.

“We saw a 200+ today… there are runs in the wicket. It’s better if we can keep this trend going,” he said.”

One ball 15 runs

Khulna Tigers pacer Oshane Thomas did not have the best of days today, conceding 15 runs in just one delivery after overstepping multiple times and bowling a couple of wides.

Opening the bowling, he got a wicket in the first delivery but it was a no ball. The free hit was a dot and then he was hit for six off another no-ball. The sequence did not end there as he next bowled two wides and another no-ball which was hit for four as the scorecard read 15-0 after 0.1 overs.

He finished the over in 12 deliveries, conceding 18 and also picking up a wicket!

“I have never seen this before, 15 runs in a delivery. Obviously, bowlers go through bad days. But I feel there are lackings in his fitness as a fast bowler and he didn’t find his rhythm. Maybe he didn’t work on this specific problem [with run-up]. Still, it’s very odd to concede 15 in one ball,” Khulna coach Talha Jubair said.

