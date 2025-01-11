‘Minus-two’ won’t be successful

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury yesterday said the hope for implementing a fabricated notion of minus-two formula or depoliticisation will not be fulfilled as BNP is now the most popular political party in the country.

“That expectation [minus-two] will not be fulfilled…,” he said, replying to a question from reporters after paying tribute at the grave of Ziaur Rahman.

Khasru also said, “Democracy must be established in Bangladesh. The first task for that (to restore democracy) is (to arrange) election… election is the first reform (initiative). The movement for reforms and the restoration of democracy must begin with this (election),” he said.

Meanwhile, BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan yesterday said they were hurt by the comments of the Jamaat-e-Islami chief, who claimed that the army and his party are the only tested patriotic forces in Bangladesh.

Talking to reporters at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office after a meeting with a delegation of Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, he, however, expressed hope that Jamaat would join the movement for the restoration of democracy alongside other democratic parties in the future.

Asked whether BNP would hold any meeting with Jamaat, he said their party was not formally engaged in a simultaneous movement with Jamaat.

Daily Star