Memories of World Cup shock boost Afghanistan for England clash

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi warned England on Tuesday that memories of their famous 2023 World Cup win over the then holders gives them the confidence to pull off a Champions Trophy surprise.

Both teams need a win on Wednesday in Lahore to keep alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals in the 50-over tournament after losing their respective openers.

The match is a virtual knockout after Tuesday’s Group B fixture between Australia and South Africa was washed out without a ball being bowled and the teams shared a point each.

Afghanistan shocked England in 2023 when they humbled the defending world champions by 69 runs in New Delhi.

Afghanistan’s rise in white-ball cricket has been rapid.

“We worked hard to achieve at this level and are ready to play every game in a positive way,” Shahidi said on the eve of the pivotal Group B clash.

“We will take that confidence with us what happened in the 2023 World Cup. But at the same time, tomorrow is a new day and we will try our best to beat them again.”

England skipper Jos Buttler said Afghanistan are a top team but that his side’s focus would be on playing their own brand of cricket.

“Obviously a really competitive side, they’ve been performing really well, getting better and better over the years and I give them lots of respect,” said Buttler.

“They have a unique style in some senses, some great spin options, Rashid (Khan) and Noor (Ahmad) obviously two standout guys that we need to prepare really well for, but as much as we look at the opposition, it’s focusing on ourselves, bringing the best version of our cricket.”

Afghanistan started the eight-nation Champions Trophy with a 107-run hammering by South Africa in Karachi.

Their bowlers took a beating in South Africa’s impressive total of 315-6. Ace leg-spinner Rashid went wicketless and conceded 59 runs from his 10 overs.

In turn Afghanistan were bowled out for a meagre 208.

– Afghan spin threat –

Shahidi, however, expects a much better show from his side at the Gaddafi Stadium and believes the Afghan spinners could be the difference on what he expects to be a turning pitch.

“When we bat first that gives us more chance. At the same time in the last World Cup we beat teams batting second,” Shahidi told reporters.

“But in the South Africa game the wicket was supportive for fast bowling and there was no support for spinners. I didn’t see even one ball turn.

“The world knows we have quality spinners. Hopefully we have some support for our spinners in tomorrow’s game.”

Buttler praised the Afghanistan spinners but said with a mix of spin and the pace bowlers at his disposition that he is “comfortable with the balance of his team”.

England came under pressure from British politicians to boycott Wednesday’s game over the treatment of Afghan women by the ruling Taliban.

The England and Wales Cricket Board resisted the demand but said they would not schedule a bilateral series against Afghanistan.

Shahidi batted away questions about it on the eve of the match.

“We are cricket players, we are sportsmen,” said Shahidi.

“What we control is what we do on the ground, we don’t worry what is happening off the ground. So our confidence is good.”