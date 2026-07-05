Mbappe scores 19th career World Cup goal, 1 behind Golden Boot rival Messi

France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after their match against Paraguay in the Fifa Wold Cup 2026 round of 16 at Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US 4 July 2026. Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

France captain Kylian Mbappe moved to within one goal of Lionel Messi’s all-time World Cup scoring record after converting a second-half penalty to secure a 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16 on Saturday (4 July).

Mbappe calmly slotted home from the spot in the 70th minute after Paraguay’s Diego Gomez was penalised for tripping him following a video review. The goal was Mbappe’s 19th in 19 World Cup appearances, leaving him just one behind Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who scored his 20th World Cup goal in Argentina’s 3-2 win over Cabo Verde on Friday.

The strike also took Mbappe’s tally to seven goals in this year’s tournament, drawing level with Messi in the race for the Golden Boot, awarded to the competition’s top scorer.

France coach Didier Deschamps praised his captain’s leadership and commitment after the match.

“He has shown the right attitude from the very beginning and gives everything for the team,” Deschamps said. “He is an outstanding player, and when he speaks, he speaks for the entire group.”

Mbappe also became the first player to score at least three goals in the knockout stages of three different World Cups.

The match was fiercely contested, with several physical challenges directed at the France forward. Tensions flared in the first half after Paraguay’s Andres Cubas fouled Mbappe, triggering a brief confrontation between players from both teams. Later, Matias Galarza caught the French star with an elbow during another challenge.

Following the final whistle, Mbappe appeared to ignore a handshake attempt from Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who responded by throwing the ball toward the France captain.

Reflecting on the physical contest, Mbappe said France had been prepared for Paraguay’s approach and matched their intensity.

The victory sends France into the quarterfinals and keeps Mbappe firmly in contention for both the Golden Boot and the World Cup career scoring record.

Norway’s Erling Haaland and England’s Harry Kane are next in the Golden Boot standings with five goals each. If players finish level on goals, Fifa will decide the award based first on assists and then on the fewest minutes played. Mbappé currently holds a 2-0 advantage over Messi in assists.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/mbappe-scores-19th-career-world-cup-goal-1-behind-golden-boot-rival-messi-1479761